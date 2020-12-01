Kazakhstan Bodybuilder Marries 'Sex Doll' Girlfriend In A Grand Ceremony; Shares Pictures

A bodybuilder called Yurii Tolochko recently became a sensation on the internet when he married his sex doll and posted videos and pictures on his social media handle. The sex doll named Margo was his girlfriend from quite a long time and he recently proposed to her in 2019.

Bodybuilder marries his sex doll

According to several media reports, a bodybuilder called Yurii Tolochko got married to his sex doll girlfriend after being in a relationship for two years. The bodybuilder shared photos on his social media where they both can be seen wearing wedding attires and celebrating the special day with friends and family. Yurii was seen wearing a black tuxedo while his sex doll girlfriend was seen in a white lace gown.

The couple then posed with their friends and family before cutting the cake. He had decided to marry his silicone girlfriend in the month of March but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed. Another delay happened when the bodybuilder was attacked during a transgender rally in October but now they finally got married to each other. Yurii shared glimpses from his wedding in which the couple can be seen sharing their engagement rings and celebrating the wedding with all the rituals. At the end of the ceremony, Yurii kisses Margo, his sex doll, as they get married.

He even shared the details about the injuries he had to go through after the attack on his social media handle. According to an article by News18, Tolochko revealed that when he shared his sex doll pics with the entire world, he had to face a lot of criticism due to which his sex doll began to develop a complex about her looks. He also stated that they decided to have plastic surgery and he got used to her new look in a short span of time. He also added how the surgery happened at a real clinic by real doctors.

