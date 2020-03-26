Kerala Shopkeeper Finds Ingenious Way To Maintain Social Distancing; Watch

Amidst the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a Kerala shopkeeper has come up with a simple yet brilliant idea of maintaining social distance while still keeping his shop open. According to the photo that was uploaded on social media, the shopkeeper uses a thick plastic pipe to get the goods to his customers. The deadly coronavirus has already infected more than 470,000 people globally and killed more than 21,000.

‘Indian Jugaad!!!'

According to the photo, the shopkeeper has placed one end of the pipe near the counter and can be seen putting the items inside and then the customers receive the items from the other end of the pipe with no physical contact between the shopkeeper and the customer and they maintain a healthy distance between them as well. Take a look at the shopkeeper’s ingenious idea below.

How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way! #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/xAIYh2XdGu — Dr.Surjeet Singh. M.S. (Surgery) (@DrSurjeetSing17) March 25, 2020

One user commented and said ‘Indian Jugaad!!! Never fails to amuse!!!!’, while another wrote ‘Novelty and constructive way’. One user hilariously commented and said that we had moved from online delivery to pipeline delivery while another said that necessity was the mother of invention. One user commented that the shopkeeper’s idea was ‘very innovative’.

In another instance of maintaining social distancing, photos have been circulated of people patiently waiting in line to buy fruits and other essential commodities. The great thing about these is that the people seem to be waiting in fixed spots that have been marked for them on the ground with chalk. This ensures that all the customers waiting in line maintain at least a few feet of distance from their fellow customers and therefore maintain social distancing even while shopping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a 21-day complete lockdown in the country in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. India so far has reported 665 positive coronavirus cases and 12 deaths so far.

