When Stone Cold Steve Austin Shocked Donald Trump With A Stunner, Watch Video

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin achieved almost everything in his long wrestling career. However, planting a stunner on Donald Trump is definitely something The Texas Rattle Snake would cherish for his lifetime. Stone Cold is one of the most skilled athletes to have ever competed in WWE and his finishing move ‘Stunner’ is widely feared by his contemporaries. Though Stone Cold has planted his finisher on numerous WWE superstars, US President Donald Trump manages to stand out amongst them all. Take a look at the time when Stone Cold went on to plant a stunner over the current US President Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23.

WWE: When Stone Cold planted a vicious stunner on Donald Trump

Before becoming the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump was a reputed businessman and a television figure. During WrestleMania 23, Donald Trump was present in the arena and decided to entertain the WWE audience. However, getting hit by Stone Cold’s stunner was completely out of his plan.

According to reports, WWE CEO Vince McMahon convinced Donald Trump to get struck by Stone Cold’s stunner. Initially, the American businessman hesitated to do so. However, Vince McMahon promised that it'll be a ‘huge’ deal and Donald Trump was convinced. It was clearly one of the most iconic sights in WrestleMania history. Stone Cold actually planted a vicious stunner on Donald Trump, leaving him unconscious inside the ring.

“It was the slickest stunner that I ever delivered but I give him (Donald Trump) credit. Just from it. Whatever anyone’s opinion is, what he (Donald Trump) did was cool enough and in a Showtime event like that, to go out there and be a part of the show and make people happy. I dug it,” said Stone Cold in an interview with WWE Network

(Image courtesy: YouTube of The Dark Invader)