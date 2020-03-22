Virender Sehwag Shares An Inspiring Video That Won Everyone's Hearts On 'Janta Curfew'

Virender Sehwag came forward and shared a heartwarming video of a ragpicker who was seen whole-heartedly supporting the 'Janta Curfew' that was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The person showing a great amount of enthusiasm for the '5 Baje 5 Minute' initiative ended up winning a lot of hearts of the people on social media and Sehwag was one of them.

'Wow! Speechless': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian vice-captain shared the video of the ragpicker clapping his hands on the streets in order to lend his support to the Janta Curfew which left Viru speechless and he also went on to add that may the people's unity help everyone in going through this difficult time with ease and may the COVID-19 go away for good very soon.

Wow! Speechless #JantaCurfew .



May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon. pic.twitter.com/BGw2jdwpGJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020

Yuvraj Singh & wife Hazel cheer for coronavirus warriors

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech joined thousands of Indians in cheering for all those who were battling hard to keep the coronavirus epidemic away. Responding to PM Modi's call, people flocked to their balconies, terraces, and courtyards to show their appreciation for the health workers, doctors, people working in the public services by clapping, beating vessels and even blowing conches. Hazel Keech took to her social media handle to post a video of Yuvraj Singh & herself cheering from their terrace. Yuvraj Singh, who is seen holding a stump, can be seen hitting it on the railing and also gestures fans to cheer for the deserved.

Janta Curfew

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. The Prime Minister further appealed citizens to maintain a Janta Curfew by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

