'Kissing The Coronavirus' Book On Amazon Amuses Netizens On Twitter, Read Details

The romance genre often gets stuck within trends and common themes. When Twilight was popular, many romance authors took up the supernatural spin and readers got books like The Vampire Diaries. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has created its own sub-genre in romance.

Amateur YA authors have written multiple novels about two people falling in love during the pandemic. However, one book seems to have taken the COVID-19 romance sub-genre to its very peak. Kissing the Coronavirus is a brand new novel that tells the story of a doctor who falls in love with the literal embodiment of the coronavirus itself. Here is how Twitter reacted to this strange new novel written by M.J. Edwards.

Twitter reacts to an amusing new novel titled Kissing the Coronavirus

. @siddharth3 brought this to my notice and I am now scarred beyond repair.



I also want to read it. Just for science. pic.twitter.com/OuoRwKzutS — Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) September 29, 2020

A Twitter user recently shared a screenshot of Kissing the Coronavirus book synopsis. The user joking claimed that she was "now scarred beyond repair" after reading the novel's description. Despite the book's weirdness, the Twitter user still wanted to read it "just for science". This Tweet soon drew the attention of other netizens who were absolutely amazed by the book's synopsis.

According to Kissing the Coronavirus' synopsis, the book is about Dr Alexa Ashingtonford, a scientist who is part of a crack team that is tasked with making a cure for COVID-19. However, instead of destroying the virus, Dr Alexa Ashingtonford ends up falling in love with it. The synopsis also describes the book as a 'virtual-erotica'.

At the very end of the synopsis, it is revealed that Kissing the Coronavirus is the debut novel of author M.J. Edwards. Amusingly, the synopsis also mentions that this book is her attempt at trying to pay the bills after she lost her job. Here are some reactions to the plot synopsis for Kissing the Coronavirus book.

Best plot twist is the last line about the author 🤯 — Debayan Sen (@debayansen) September 29, 2020

And it's just a dollar. I'm happy to spend it. This will be a bestseller. — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) September 29, 2020

are you unfamiliar with corona-chan? pic.twitter.com/j2SLDNZHKz — Chris Croy (@ChrisCroy) September 29, 2020

Blunt-force symbolism is strong in this one. — Everything Expert (@Karolicker) September 29, 2020

Kissing the Coronavirus is currently available for purchase on Amazon. Only an e-book version of the novel is currently available for Kindle. The book is priced at a low cost of $1.03. While Kissing the Coronavirus is one of the oddest romance book set during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not the only novel that uses the crisis as its backdrop. Multiple new novels on Amazon have used the COVID-19 pandemic as the new romantic setting for their main leads.

[promo source: Kissing the Coronavirus book cover on Amazon Kindle]

