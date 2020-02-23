Adorable Moment: Cat's Funny Expression On Magnifying Mirror Takes Internet By Storm

An adorable picture has surfaced on the internet which shows a cat named Roscoe looking petrified after he saw his own reflection in a magnifying mirror. The picture was shared on Instagram by a user @justbeingroscoe with a photo of Roscoe’s reflection in the mirror. She captioned the post as, "I swear my cat is a living meme.'' The post has managed to garner 882 likes and 23 comments. As the post went viral, social media was flooded with reactions.

Users react to the post

A user wrote, “He looks DELISH! A couple of hours in and soak would be perfection! Yum!” Another wrote, "Cute picture! But, since things are reflected at the same angle the image arrives from, and the fact that the camera is above the level of the mirror, the only thing this cat was seeing in the small mirror was the camera itself.” The third user wrote, "I look similar when I look in a mirror.” Another user remarked, "This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class”.

Dog's reaction after seeing portrait

In a similar incident, Kaitlyn Adams, a professional art critic took to the microblogging platform Twitter to share the video of how her dog Gomez reacted after seeing its own portrait. The social media users were amused to see a confused dog barking at the craft wondering if it was another dog that had entered the home. Kaitlyn tweeted that her boss got the portrait of her rescued dog, but the unveiling of the portrait didn’t go how she had expected. She said that after spotting the portrait of himself, her dog jumped a couple of steps in shock thinking that it was real. The video has garnered over 16.7K likes and has 1.4K retweets.

