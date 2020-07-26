Mumbai Police Commissioner Spreads Awareness On COVID-19, Urges People To Wear Masks

The Mumbai Police Commissioner has dropped a tweet in order to create awareness regarding the novel coronavirus. This is not the first time Mumbai Police is using a social media platform to spread awareness. This time Mumbai Police put up a picture with an equation. The image was captioned as, ‘Be 'X'traodinary. Act Responsibly’. The post managed to gather 983 likes and 118 Retweets and comments.

Mumbai Police Commissioner spreads awareness

People also took over the comment section. While few people suggested not to go out and order masks online, others appreciated the efforts made by Mumbai Police. There were also people, who termed the tweet as ‘impressive’.

Earlier today, another attempt was made by the Mumbai Police where they stole the limelight on social media. The Mumbai police made a post showing a ‘useless’ gate on Instagram. The image is captioned as ‘When you wear a mask but do not maintain 6-feet distance’. The image also contains the Mumbai Police logo. It successfully served the purpose of telling people how important it is to wear a mask when the pandemic has hit the globe. The image managed to gather 13K likes.

We have trust and ensure that.mumbai Police is eligible to tackle all problems without any fear .we have proud of you sir. — ER.NILESH KUMAR YADAV (@NileshK16762131) July 25, 2020

Very well 👏 — Cashmen - sell used mobile phone for cash (@cashmenapp) July 25, 2020

Very well said sir but, we seldom see such acts by those who claim to be extraordinary as more often than not the commoners only have been acting responsibly — samirvaidya100 (@samirvaidya100) July 25, 2020

Not only this but earlier this week, Mumbai police made a tweet spreading awareness regarding cybersecurity. They shared the meme which was made from an image of Vidya Balan’s upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi. The Mumbai Police shared the translated version of the meme, linking it with the importance of keeping tricky online passwords.

Taking inspiration from the Mumbai police, Nagpur police also made a similar post. They shared the snippet from the movie as is. Both the departments shared the image with similar captions, emphasising on the need of cybersecurity. They emphasised on the need of choosing a strong password.

