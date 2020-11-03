Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Baby Girl' crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Much to the surprise of the fans, Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's recently released the song Baby Girl has crossed another milestone. The song has achieved 100 million views in record time on Youtube. An elated Guru Randhawa who could not control his excitement after hearing the news shared his happiness nonsocial media with a special note. The singer shared a picture with his co-singer Dhvani Bhanushali and thanked fans for making the song a huge success.

Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali's Baby Girl crosses 100 million views

The peppy number is directed by Remo D Souza. created a splash on YouTube, since the day of its launch and in just 29 days, it has reached the 100 million viewership mark, in record time.'Baby Girl' has cemented its position as the party song of the season with the milestone. This comes as no surprise, as both Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali are popular youth icons, who have broken records in the past with their blockbuster music. The two artists took YouTube and the music world by storm and their last collaboration 'Ishare Tere' too crossed over 569 million views.

The theme of Guru Randhawa's new song featured a party scene wherein he falls in love with Dhvani Bhanushali. The music video began with Guru talking to his friends while being seated on a bike. After the arrival of Dhvani, Guru falls in love with her at first sight. The video then followed the different tactics Guru used to woo Dhvani. The music was peppy and the colours used in the video were very vibrant and catchy. The music video was shot on the streets of Goa. The track took the internet by storm soon after its release. On YouTube, Guru Randhawa's new song received a total of 14M views and about 755K likes in just two days.

Baby Girl was the first of Guru Randhawa after lockdown. He had not released any song in the lockdown. His last song Teri Gali sung by Barbie Maan. Recently, he has also released another song Naach Meri Rani with Nora Fatehi. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presented Guru Randhawa & Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Baby Girl'. Composed and written by Guru Randhawa, with music by Vee.

