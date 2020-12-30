Landlord Waves Off Rent For 'struggling' Tenant In Christmas Card, Internet Hails Gesture

A landlord’s letter conveying the festive greetings to a ‘struggling’ tenant is winning respect on the internet. Taking to Reddit, a man named Chris sacred the heartfelt message on Reddit under the handle ‘Neogalik'. The letter signified that there was still hope at the time of mounting crisis that left many in a pit of financial hardships and ripped families apart. “Didn’t get any gifts for Christmas except my landlord. Has no idea I’ve been struggling lately,” Chris wrote in the caption of the letter, alongside the image of a Christmas card that he had received from his landlord, Lee. The post has garnered 137k upvotes as people were “grateful” to the kind people who helped others to overcome the year that had been so hard for many.

As millions of people suddenly went out of jobs and had their rent due, Chris’ landlord, in a kind gesture wavered half the amount of rent for him for January, in the year 2021. The card that the tenant shared read: 'Chris, I figured the best Santa gift for you would be taking off half the January rent. So just pay $440 at the end of this month.’ The US resident appreciated his landlord’s gesture as he revealed that the year had been quite a struggle for him, adding that he hadn’t got any presents either. The Redditors swarmed the post admiring the generous gesture showed by Chris’ landlord who did not hesitate to slash the rent to half-price for him. "He has no idea I've been struggling lately,” Chris explained, in a thankful post.

Read: Netizens Hail 'Aquaman' Stig Severinsen For Swimming 662 Feet Underwater With One Breath

Read: Homeless Man Risks Life To Save Animals From Burning Shelter; Netizens Hail Him As 'hero'

$440 waiver

In his interview with LADbible the tenant said that he resided approximately 1,000 miles away from his family in New York who originally hail from the state of Georgia, adding that he did not have many friends. So the festivities were dull for him. He added that he woke up on Christmas morning with a text from his landlord that read 'Merry Christmas. Special delivery at your door.’ He spotted an envelope and expected it to be a $20 gift card but was stunned after he read the warm greetings and the kind note. Chris reportedly said that he was loved by the hefty gesture his landlord had shown with a $440 waiver straight.

Read: Watch: New Zealand Grocery Store Staff Breaks Into Dance, Netizens Love Wholesome Video

Read: Woman Accidentally Sets Her Hair On Fire While Singing, Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.