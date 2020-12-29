Woman Accidentally Sets Her Hair On Fire While Singing, Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

A footage of a woman accidentally setting her hair on fire while she was singing a Christmas carol with her pop star boyfriend has stunned the Internet. In a clip shared by the British origin singer-songwriter Sofia Ellar, the 27-year-old can be seen singing alongside her boyfriend Alvaro Soler, attired in a white jumpsuit. As she was engrossed humming melodies of the festivities, sitting in front of the Christmas decoration and candlelight in the background at a venue in Madrid, the singer's hair settled on the candle and caught fire. Shocked and panicked, the Indie artist started to douse the flames in her hair, rendering those watching at loss for words.

The clip, which the internet users called another mishap from the year 2020, was being recorded as the duo was singing the Christmas song ‘Feliz Navidad’ to entertain those celebrating. The London born singer sings the track in-depth, acing the moment, oblivious about the two lit candles behind her as she casually leans her back. In no time, her hair catches the blazes. The singer immediately halts the song and springs out of her chair, dropping the champagne glass in the process. Her boyfriend jumps from his seat to assist her, bewildered, as the woman dashes out of the frame. "2019, we were good. 2020, we light fires and drop glasses. Hello 2021,” the British origin singer wrote in the caption of the post.

Read: Exotic Bird On 'The Masked Dancer': Netizens Speculate Disguised Celebrity As An Athlete

Read: Homeless Man Risks Life To Save Animals From Burning Shelter; Netizens Hail Him As 'hero'

Internet asks about singer's well being

The footage attracted a slew of comments as users were triggered into laughter at the incident. “And what are you going to save by cutting your hair ends,” a user wrote, making laughter emoticon at the footage. "I am guilty of laughing, this year won’t end,” another said. “Hahahaha, please I can't stop watching it in a loop, I hope you are well Sofia,” another said. “I identify a lot with you, last year at my daughter's companion and I caught hair on fire. The worst of all, apart from my dignity, was the smell of fried chicken that remained in the entire Church,” another user joked.

Read: Tamil Nadu Bakery Makes 6-foot-tall Cake Of Maradona, Netizens Say 'nice Gesture'

Read: Netizens Hail 'Aquaman' Stig Severinsen For Swimming 662 Feet Underwater With One Breath

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.