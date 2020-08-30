Monster-sized Alligator Snapping Turtle Found In Suwannee River

Recently, biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission captured a 100-pound Suwannee alligator snapping turtle, a massive new species that live in the Suwannee River. Florida Wildlife conservation Fish and wildlife research institute has uploaded pictures and videos of this rare reptile on their Facebook account. The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute found three of the species in traps set in the New River. This found turtle is, 100-pound male and a 46-pound female and a 64-pound male.

Biologists took photographs and vital samples from the turtle and then they released the turtle back to the river. The New River, which is north of Gainesville is "a blackwater stream with low biological productivity, so finding a large turtle in such a small stream is unusual," the Facebook post said. To study population size and distribution of indigenous species, Florida Wildlife conservation Fish and wildlife research institute has collaborated with researchers from Florida and Georgia.

"Six 4-foot diameter hoop net traps were set in the New River, north of Gainesville. In one trap, they caught a 100-pound male and a 46-pound female, another trap had a 64-pound male. The New River is a blackwater stream with low biological productivity, so finding a large turtle in such a small stream is unusual," FWC wrote.

Primarily found in the south-eastern waters

Before this current discovery, it was believed that there was only one living species of alligator snapping turtle. The current one has been recognized as Macrochelys suwanniensis. Alligator snapping turtles are primarily found in the south-eastern waters of the United States. The reptile was given its common name because of its powerful jaws and distinct ridges on its shell that are similar in appearance of an alligator.

