Mary River Turtle, An Endangered Species Sports A Cool Mohawk Hairdo

During the time of 1960s and ’70s, Australian markets were filled with hatchlings known as the penny turtles or pet-shop turtles. It took John Cann, an Australian reptile expert, years to figure out the turtle’s species or origin history. However, he was enlightened later when Cann witnessed one in its only native habitat, the Mary River in Queensland.

The Punk Turtle of the river Mary in Queensland

It was the first of the several incredible discoveries about Elusor macrurus, the Mary River turtle. The species is currently listed as endangered by the IUCN and other conservation groups. It is considered to be one of Australia’s largest freshwater turtles, topping out at nearly 18 pounds in a 17-inch-long shell.

The Mary River Turtle Facts

According to the reports, the turtle is believed to have split from other species about 40 million years ago. The beautiful turtle is the only species in its genus and the Mary River Turtle facts reveal that it can live to be 100 years old and not start reproducing until it’s 20. However, when E. Macrurus starts breeding, the male uses one part from his multipurpose tail that he also uses to void waste and to breathe. The punk turtle's tail contains gill-like structures allow the turtle to stay submerged for up to two and a half days without surfacing and thus it has a nickname called Bum Breather.

While talking to a leading portal, conservationist Marilyn Connell said that the bum-breathing trait attracts a lot of attention. Connell is the leader of the Mary River turtle conservation project in Tiaro district of Queensland. She is determined towards saving and preserving this species as it is listed endangered. The current population of the Mary River Turtle constitutes of older turtles because predators wipe out eggs and hatchlings.

In October through December, which is the breeding season for this species, project members clear the riverbanks to protect nests, as per Connell, so the turtle can continue doing what it’s evolved to do over aeons. As per several reports, many fans of the Mary River turtle described it to have a “punk” or “mohawk” hairdo. However, it is the algae that grow on their shell, head, and other body parts because the reptile spends long periods underwater.

Image ~ Shutterstock

