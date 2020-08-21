Good News: Teachers Sing To Welcome Kids; Rare Golden Turtle Spotted; Read 5 Great Stories

With COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people and other unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, many people have been left feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. As the disturbing updates sometimes have a tendency to linger longer, the ‘Good News’ can have tremendous benefits on the overall mood by infusing the positive vibes.

Engaging with the "encouraging" and "happy" updates not only gives hope amid the hardships but can also prove to be morale booster during the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere. Therefore, in a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

Georgia teachers welcome students with rap song

Two teachers from Georgia welcomed students back to the ‘new normal’ of online classes with a rap video. The Teachers at Monroe Comprehensive High School in Dougherty County in Albany, Callie Evans and Audri Williams, motivated their students who joined back school via virtual classes with a ‘popping’ rap song.

Rare golden turtle spotted in Nepal

For the first time ever, a rare golden-coloured turtle has been discovered in Nepal and it is now reportedly being hailed as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The Mithila Wildlife Trust identified the rare animal as an Indian Flapshell Turtle or Lissemys punctata andersoni and cited the reason of reptile’s colour as ‘lack of melanin’ that occurs due to rare genetic mutation affecting the pigmentation. As per the study published in researchgate, the condition that gave gold shell to the turtle is called chromatic leucism.

Artist creates world’s largest painting on canvas to raise funds

Contemporary British Artist Sacha Jafri, recently took to Twitter to share glimpses of the ‘world’s largest painting' created on canvas. Posting a series of photographs, each depicting a different section of his “over 1800 square meters painting”, Jafri revealed that the painting aimed at raising funds for underprivileged children.

Penguin chicks go for their first swim

A video of four penguin chicks taking their first-ever swim has mesmerized the netizens. Uploaded by Shedd Aquarium the video beautifully captures a major milestone that the little penguins have achieved. According to the caption of the video, the little penguins will soon join the penguin colony, once they are fully ready.

The penguin chicks have started swimming! ðŸ§ The four young penguins were recently introduced to water and are ready to make a splash—a major milestone! Once they are fully comfortable swimming, they'll join the rest of the penguin colony. pic.twitter.com/XjHj1DgFf0 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) August 19, 2020

Children climb tree to attend ‘online’ classes

While online classes have kept the flow of education going, attending them has become a big problem especially for those living in remote areas. In one such case, students and their teacher in Dhadgaon village, Nandurbar district of Maharashtra were spotted climbing a tree to get better network connectivity. Photographs that have surfaced online show a group of children sitting on different branches of the tree along with a man who could be seen teaching them using a small blackboard.

Maharashtra: Man in Dhadgaon village, Nandurbar district gives lessons to children using smartphones while sitting atop a tree, in order to get better network connectivity.



Deputy Director Education Divisional Nashik Pravin Patil says, the area has fewer mobile network towers. pic.twitter.com/MqOoUXYaPN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

