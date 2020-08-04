Video: Larry The Parrot 'flirts' With Curator, Netizens Say 'beautiful Bird'

A short video clip of an African grey parrot flirting with his curator has left the internet amused. The 45-second video clip which was shared on Facebook by Atlanta Zoo, shows Larry, the parrot flirting with Becky, who happens to be the associate curator of Ambassador Animals in the zoo. The clip not only shows the bird shaking its body nut also captures the moment when his cheeks turn pink.

In the video, the grey coloured parrot could be seen shaking his body and wings robustly as Backy questions him. As the clip progresses, Larry could be seen turning his head, with his check flushing. The clip ends by showing the bird rubbing his cheeks into his feet.

In the caption, the zoo describes that they found out the bird was being flirty from his ‘ body language cues’. "You can tell he’s super-flirty because of the flush in his cheeks, the shake in his body, and the lift in his head feathers", they explained. However, they wrote that the bird shakes for many reasons including cold or fear. However, it was the combination of certain body language cues which made them conclude that the bird was actually flirting.

'Very Handsome, Larry'

The clip has created quite a buzz on the internet and has been racked up over 700 likes and a variety of comments. One user wrote, "How interesting. Larry is very handsome" while another wrote," he is so beautiful and strutting his stuff lol" Yet another curious user asked, "Does Larry have any lady friends of his own species?"

Recently, a spectacular video clip showing a parrot croon a song has left everybody stunned. Posted by a user named Frank Maglio, the brief video shows a parrot singing as his master plays the guitar to match his tune. The video starts by showing the parakeet seated on a wooden platform when the guitar starts playing. It is then that the pet parrot named Tico, starts crooning Give a little bit in its own unique voice. Not only does the bird, sing the lyrics of the song but also perfectly imitates the whistles between the song.

