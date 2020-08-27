Hanging Bats Filmed Upside Down 'look Like They Are Partying', Netizens In Splits | WATCH

Since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bats have gotten a pretty bad image. With a population of approximately 15 million worldwide, these nocturnal tree-dwelling mammals are giving people some serious shivers. In recent months internet users have been sharing hilarious bat memes that reflect the grim reality of life in these times, but still manage to leave us in hysterics. However, recently netizens on Twitter were left in splits after a video of bats hanging was filmed upside down. The viral video surfaced on social media websites like Twitter and YouTube on August 20. Since then many internet users have been sharing and viewing the hilarious yet intriguing video. Here is the video.

Hanging Bats filmed upside down

According to a report by Upworthy, the viral video has been shot by an Internet user named Das Kraftfuttermischwerk. In the video, viewers can see that a group of bats appear to awkwardly gyrate to the music. The music in the video from the Russian Goth group Molchat Doma. In the viral video, the bats are trying to balance themselves while hanging while strutting their forelimbs on a lighted floor. The jittery sway of the bats appears to mimic the vampiric dance moves that gothic artists practice.

Why are some bats foaming at the mouth?

However, things get a little scary when the viewer will notice that some of the bats are foaming at the mouth. According to a report on CDC’s official website, the occurrence of foaming at the mouth is an animal can be a symptom of Rabies. Bats are one of the most prone mammals to rabies. However, the only sure shot of knowing if any animal has rabies or not is to get a laboratory test done on them.

However, there are some other symptoms that can indicate the presence of rabies in a bat. Some of the symptoms are if a bat is active during the day or if a bat is found in a place where one wouldn’t ordinarily expect it to be. Also, if a bat appears to be sick and can’t fly, it probably is more likely to be rabid.

Netizens react to Hanging Bats filmed upside down

A twitter user commented saying that this is what happens in a gothic night club while another user claimed that this was the best thing they had seen in a while. A user named WarehouseFlow claimed that it looks like a scene from Gremlins and that the Hanging bats look like they are in a night club. A Twitter user named Jason Zada claimed that this was the best thing he had seen in a long time.

I've watched this more than 30 times and I can not stop laughing. As seen on @Reddit, "Hanging bats filmed upside down look like a gothic night club." 😂#Bats #PuppiesWithWings #reddithttps://t.co/NAbhhUTjZq pic.twitter.com/JUAKKgtZ0x — Kelly (@KellyOnTheRadio) August 24, 2020

This is really spot on. Takes me back.



Hanging bats filmed upside-down look like a Goth nightclub.



Needs sound for full experience. https://t.co/4QWiHX3xMP pic.twitter.com/sYWRwADA3U — E m 🍾 + 🧪 = happy (@em_sci) August 23, 2020

Looks like a scene from Gremlins -- Hanging #bats filmed upside-down look like they're in a #nightclub 🕺

” https://t.co/gO2LSAVR8s pic.twitter.com/DU03jsKtMP — WarehouseFlow Advisr (@witzshared) August 23, 2020

I spotted several familiar moves in there. — Wombat Punch (@wombat_punch) August 23, 2020

Someone filmed Bats hanging upside down & it looks like a Goth Nightclub. @LewisGowler pic.twitter.com/e1DdjsbVRE — __Charlotte__ (@White__Peaches) August 24, 2020

Favorite thing I’ve seen in a while... https://t.co/PeNpch9XSB — Jason Zada (@jasonzada) August 26, 2020

