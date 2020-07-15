‘Incredible Odds’: Three Ohio Sisters Give Birth On Same Day At Same Hospital

The chances of sisters having babies on the same day are very rare, however, in an ‘incredible odds’ three sisters from Ohio, US, on July 3 gave birth on the same day and in the same hospital. According to an international media outlet, Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes gave birth to their babies at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. The babies were reportedly born within a span of four and a half hours.

While calling it a ‘blessing’, Daneesha said that the delivery ‘blew everybody away’. The sisters reportedly also informed that the same doctor, Edroy McMillan, delivered all three babies. As per reports, the sisters gave birth naturally, although the three had their labor induced.

Daneesha was the ‘wild card’ as she was not due until July 23, however, she had to give birth three weeks ahead as she was at high risk. On the other hand, Ashley’s baby was also not due until July 7, however, she gave birth to a healthy son at 11:26am. While Daneesha was the last one to give birth to a baby girl, Emrie, Ariel was the first to give birth to her daughter, Sincere, who reportedly weighed eight pounds and 2 ounces. Ashley, on the other hand, gave birth to her six-pound and 10 ounces son Adrion.

‘No extra kids for birthday parties’

While speaking to an international media outlet, the mother of three sisters, Deborah Ware, whose number of grandchildren jumped from 11 to 14 in a matter of hours, also joked and said there would be no extra children at the newborns’ future birthday parties. Meanwhile, Daneesha’s daughter, Emrie, had to undergo a few tests before she was allowed to go home as she was a premature baby.

After the three sisters gave birth, they reportedly had to wait to inform their family members as only the fathers were allowed in the hospital due to the restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. As the family is excited to see ‘what the future holds’ for them, Daneesha said that their other children are already close and now she anticipates more of the same with the new arrivals. The US-based family also noted that the birthday of the three kids coincides with America’s birthday. Daneesha reportedly said that the family might just have a party for two days straight.

