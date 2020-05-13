Have You Seen A Galaxy Rise?: Incredible Time-lapse Video Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

A stunning video of the time-lapse photography of the Milky Way galaxy shared by a user on Twitter has intrigued the internet. Posted by Jon Carmichael in his first-ever attempt at the photographic feature, the 29-second clip shows the galaxy rising slowly with a moon overhead post the sunset twilight in the breath-taking phenomenon. Twitter users were stunned by the brilliance of the star-filled night sky in the sequence of photos converted into a motion video like a galaxy’s flip book.

You’ve seen a Sunrise before, but have you seen a Galaxy rise? 🌌

I've always wanted to get into timelapse photography, and this is my first attempt at it. I love getting a sense of the Earth spinning. I had a very peaceful night making it. Hope it brings you some peace as well! pic.twitter.com/SSK9yxf0Ag — Jon Carmichael (@photographerjon) May 12, 2020

"Glorious dawn"

"Glorious dawn"

In the caption of the video that now has over 56.9k views, Jon wrote that he loved getting a sense of the Earth spinning and had a very peaceful trying his hands on the time-lapse. He wrote, people were accustomed to seeing the sunrise but the galaxy rise was an intense and unique experience. "A still more glorious dawn awaits, not a sunrise, but a galaxy rise," wrote a user quoting an American astronomer, planetary scientist, and a cosmologist, Carl Sagan. "I have been trying to see that in person but I live in Washington state and we don't have a lot of clear skies so thank you for posting that awesome video. That is the most amazing thing I have seen in a long time," wrote another user admiring the beauty of the elusive Milky Way Galaxy.

