Lockdown 3.0: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As India Extends Lockdown By 2 Weeks

With the surge in the COVID-19 cases that now stand at 37,336, the government on May 1 announced the extension of the lockdown for another two weeks. With that, the grounded internet users thought outside of the box and gave an amusing twist to the memes which they hashtagged as #Lockdown3. Sharing the hilarious virus and lockdown jokes on social media, that would easily crack anyone up, the netizens expressed their views about how they felt “stuck at home” during the pandemic.
In order to keep themselves entertained while self-isolating at homes, the meme makers have been actively sharing such comical posts for weeks on end to cope with the health crisis. People have also been connected with family, friends, and loved ones via social media and technology like Zoom and other online messaging apps. While many countries witnessed a dip in the rate of infection and the death toll as they prepared to ease restrictions for the people to resume businesses, people in the country have been hoping eagerly to return to normalcy in their everyday lives in weeks ahead.
#Lockdown3— Hemang Jesani 🇮🇳 (@HemangJesani) May 1, 2020
Green zone wale people to Red zone wale people : pic.twitter.com/kq5XNRg173
Dear bachelors, jab tak hum log perfect round aur fooli roti nahi bana lete lockdown extend hota rahega.#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/6Ga7QyzRu7— Rajneesh Meena (@IRSRajneesh) May 1, 2020
When you realize this lockdown lasts longer than your relationship -#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/j29iODryWq— Shashwat 🏌️ (@_Shakti_maan) May 1, 2020
Someone - So how much are you sleeping in this Quarantine ?— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) May 1, 2020
Le me - #lockdownhustle #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/KtWwKi8zNQ
Govt: Liquor now available in green zone— Humor Being ☁️ (@followTheGupta) May 1, 2020
People searching their zone : #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/7YbKdHgNUc
After #Lockdown3— sharmaji ka ladka (@chotesharmajii) May 1, 2020
Meanwhile Every dean to their final year students pic.twitter.com/QNIbPTPY7d
#Lockdown3— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) May 1, 2020
Modi ji extends lockdown due to corona virus
Meanwhile my family members to me - pic.twitter.com/zAGpNK1LD3
#Lockdown3— Memes Buffering 🇮🇳 (@ashishcasm) May 2, 2020
* Lockdown Is Continued Till 17 May *
Meanwhile Modi Ji : pic.twitter.com/5BSprHSnMx
#LockdownExtended #Lockdown3— S E L F - i s (@aMemeBoy) May 2, 2020
When I came to know that lockdown is extended pic.twitter.com/d7Qe5xrutz
Me, trying hard to get through #Lockdown2 and they announce #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/N2lUXfqumQ— Lit 🔥 Memes (@peart_potato) May 1, 2020
#Lockdown3#Lockdownextention#LockdownExtended— Boring meme 🔞 (@BORING_MEME69) May 1, 2020
Right now corona....... pic.twitter.com/owDbrhKkJM
#lockdown #Lockdown3 #StayHome— 🌈G U M R A H (@Nonveg_ladka13) May 1, 2020
Breaking : Lockdown extended for 2 more weeks ..
Me : pic.twitter.com/f4h5VcmHPH
*Lockdown extended*— Sumit jadhav (@Ekdum_Jhakaasss) May 1, 2020
People:#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/DujiShJOfD
Lockdown extended till 17 may— sarcaser ke memes (@OhhBhai) May 1, 2020
Le extroverts:#lockdown pic.twitter.com/0hcZPsunqg
