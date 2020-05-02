Lockdown 3.0: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As India Extends Lockdown By 2 Weeks

With the surge in the COVID-19 cases that now stand at 37,336, the government on May 1 announced the extension of the lockdown for another two weeks. With that, the grounded internet users thought outside of the box and gave an amusing twist to the memes which they hashtagged as #Lockdown3. Sharing the hilarious virus and lockdown jokes on social media, that would easily crack anyone up, the netizens expressed their views about how they felt “stuck at home” during the pandemic.

Coping with lockdown

In order to keep themselves entertained while self-isolating at homes, the meme makers have been actively sharing such comical posts for weeks on end to cope with the health crisis. People have also been connected with family, friends, and loved ones via social media and technology like Zoom and other online messaging apps. While many countries witnessed a dip in the rate of infection and the death toll as they prepared to ease restrictions for the people to resume businesses, people in the country have been hoping eagerly to return to normalcy in their everyday lives in weeks ahead.

#Lockdown3

Green zone wale people to Red zone wale people : pic.twitter.com/kq5XNRg173 — Hemang Jesani 🇮🇳 (@HemangJesani) May 1, 2020

Dear bachelors, jab tak hum log perfect round aur fooli roti nahi bana lete lockdown extend hota rahega.#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/6Ga7QyzRu7 — Rajneesh Meena (@IRSRajneesh) May 1, 2020

When you realize this lockdown lasts longer than your relationship -#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/j29iODryWq — Shashwat 🏌️ (@_Shakti_maan) May 1, 2020

Someone - So how much are you sleeping in this Quarantine ?



Le me - #lockdownhustle #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/KtWwKi8zNQ — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) May 1, 2020

Govt: Liquor now available in green zone



People searching their zone : #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/7YbKdHgNUc — Humor Being ☁️ (@followTheGupta) May 1, 2020

After #Lockdown3

Meanwhile Every dean to their final year students pic.twitter.com/QNIbPTPY7d — sharmaji ka ladka (@chotesharmajii) May 1, 2020

#Lockdown3



Modi ji extends lockdown due to corona virus



Meanwhile my family members to me - pic.twitter.com/zAGpNK1LD3 — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) May 1, 2020

#Lockdown3



* Lockdown Is Continued Till 17 May *



Meanwhile Modi Ji : pic.twitter.com/5BSprHSnMx — Memes Buffering 🇮🇳 (@ashishcasm) May 2, 2020

#LockdownExtended #Lockdown3



When I came to know that lockdown is extended pic.twitter.com/d7Qe5xrutz — S E L F - i s (@aMemeBoy) May 2, 2020

Lockdown extended till 17 may

Le extroverts:#lockdown pic.twitter.com/0hcZPsunqg — sarcaser ke memes (@OhhBhai) May 1, 2020

