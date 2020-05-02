Lockdown 3.0: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As India Extends Lockdown By 2 Weeks

What’s Viral

In order to keep themselves entertained while self-isolating at homes, the meme makers have been actively sharing comical posts for weeks on end.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lockdown 3.0

With the surge in the COVID-19 cases that now stand at 37,336, the government on May 1 announced the extension of the lockdown for another two weeks. With that, the grounded internet users thought outside of the box and gave an amusing twist to the memes which they hashtagged as #Lockdown3. Sharing the hilarious virus and lockdown jokes on social media, that would easily crack anyone up, the netizens expressed their views about how they felt “stuck at home” during the pandemic.  

Coping with lockdown

In order to keep themselves entertained while self-isolating at homes, the meme makers have been actively sharing such comical posts for weeks on end to cope with the health crisis. People have also been connected with family, friends, and loved ones via social media and technology like Zoom and other online messaging apps. While many countries witnessed a dip in the rate of infection and the death toll as they prepared to ease restrictions for the people to resume businesses, people in the country have been hoping eagerly to return to normalcy in their everyday lives in weeks ahead.  

Read: Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Various Religious Institutes Shift To Online Worshiping

Read: Kapil Sharma's Lockdown: Here Is Everything The Comedian Has Done This Past Week

Read: 'Hera Pheri' Lockdown Memes Will Leave You In Splits, Check Funniest Ones

Read: BJP's Sambit Patra Shares Shocking Video Of Lockdown Violation In Mumbai; Police Attacked

(Image credit: Twitter)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories