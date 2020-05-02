Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Various Religious Institutes Shift To Online Worshiping

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus, religious places across the country have switched to online social media platforms to stay connected with their devotees and pilgrims. The new virtual connect through webcast, Facebook live and private channels telecast has allowed the devotees to offer their prayers from home during the lockdown.

All religious institutions of different faiths have shifted to online worshiping so that people don't miss any religious activity while they are away. Most of the temples, Islamic centres, churches and other religious centres have adapted to the online worship trend so that the people are safe in their homes during the Coronavirus time.

The temples have started webcasting artis, darshans and other rituals so that they can stay connected with the devotees. In Uttarakhand, after the portals of three of the Char Dham shrines opened amid the lockdown, priests informed they would opt for digital worship/webcasting if required, especially in case the lockdown continues and pilgrims are unable to attend.

Portals of the Gangotri and the Yamunotri shrines opened on April 26 while portals of the Kedarnath shrine opened on April 29. Portals of the Badrinath shrine will open on May 15.

The devotees of the Golden Temple in Amritsar Punjab, have also shifted to live streaming of kirtan on Facebook to stay connected with the age-old rituals that have been traditionally performed there. The Islamic Centre of India Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal is also live streaming evening Taraweeh (prayer). The Islamic Centre has started webcasting Namaz on its Facebook page as it feels it is not right for people to congregate in one place during COVID-19.

Meanwhile, churches across the country are also organising Sunday Mass and other prayers on Facebook pages through live streaming. Christians across the country observed 'Lent' and celebrated Easter through the online streaming of mass by their respective churches.

