‘Mother’ Horse Hilariously Kicks Stuffed Pony, Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

A video of a ‘mother’ horse kicking a plush toy pony has resurfaced on the internet. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on July 12, the video features a beautiful horse named Gypsy investigating a stuffed baby horse. While Gypsy seemed to be curious who the young horse might be, she can then be seen kicking the stuffed pony with its hind legs upon realising that it is not a horse at all.

According to reports, the short clip was initially shared back in 2017 by two ladies who wanted to see how the horse would react if they left a stuffed baby horse in the paddock with her. The pet parent reportedly informed that the ‘mother’ horse noticed the stuffed animal when they kept it out with other household things which they were going to donate to goodwill. It was the that Gypsy realised that it was stuffed pony and kicked it with its hind legs.

One can’t fool the mother 💕 pic.twitter.com/IAlCK5VPnS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 12, 2020

READ: Video Of Man Riding ‘low Budget’ Bike Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

READ: Wild Bison To Be Reintroduced In UK's Woodlands After They Vanished 6,000 Years Ago

Netizens call it ‘great’ sidekick

Since resurfaced, the now-viral video has been viewed over 14,000 times. With nearly 2,000 likes and several comments, netizens couldn’t stop chuckling. While one internet user wrote, “Great back kick,” another added that the stuffed pony made the ‘mother horse’ angry. One internet user jokingly also said, “Maybe if the stuffed pony kicked the horse it might have been funny”.

The side kick — Sharanya Ari (@SharanyaAri) July 12, 2020

Hahaha 😂.. So true — Monmi_SidMon (@Monmi18567944) July 12, 2020

😀😀good one 👋👋 — Rajiva Shukla (@shuklabib33) July 12, 2020

READ: Chhattisgarh: Yamraj & Chitragupta Are Out On The Streets To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

Grt back kick😜😜 — Babli (@Babli70136403) July 12, 2020

🤣 nice kick — Atin(রাজ) (@Raj71Atin_) July 12, 2020

READ: Milk Stealing Cat Interrupts Online Church Service, Netizens Chuckle At Feline's Mischief

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.