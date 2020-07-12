Man Shares Heartfelt Encouraging Note From His Father, Netizens Call It 'inspiring'

Facing rejections is never easy, however, having a pillar of support certainly helps to move on in life. Recently, a Twitter user named Sudharshan Karthik took to the micro-blogging site to share a motivational letter which he received from his father after getting rejected in an interview. While replying to a question by another internet user Jack Altman, who asked “What is something your parents did that you think was important for your development?”, Karthik shared the motivational story.

Karthik shared an image of the letter from his father. Shared on July 10, the note starts with his dad asking him not to worry and reassuring him that it is ok to fail. In the caption of the Twitter post, Karthik informed that TCS took 1,000 people and he got rejected. However, in the letter, his father encouraged him to look for other options and even take a break before planning further.

While calling it a ‘good turning point’, Karthik’s father also encouraged him to ‘forget, enjoy, eat well, think well and sleep well’. His father also wrote that ‘God is going to give a better opportunity’. While calling it ‘better phases of life’, the father also asked Karthik to not miss it in ‘comparisons’.

TCS took 1000 people and I got rejected. Going to back to the hostel room that day was a long back. I woke up next morning to see this email from my father.



P.S. My friends were great as well. They were more concerned about me more than the fact they got jobs. https://t.co/37MEyRXCod pic.twitter.com/4Ly1Qfg2F6 — Sudharshan Karthik (@conradsuse) July 10, 2020

Netizens call dads ‘wholesome’

Since shared, the post has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and hundreds of retweets. With several comments, while some Twitter users expressed their emotions after reading the heartfelt motivational note, others shared similar situations and inspiring stories of how their father helped them to get through a ‘sad’ phase.

One internet user wrote, “When u have a dad like this, and friends who support you, you have already won my friend..... its the count of good people in your life who will be by your side at all times is my definition of success...don’t define or get influenced by world’s standard of success xoxo all d best”. Another added, “I was also in the same category that day. I replaced 'Sudharshan' with 'Vineath' and read it. So comforting :D Thanks for sharing”.

Worry not. I had a friend who was rejected by tcs on campus where they hired 1300 people. The guy works is in Zurich now working for Google 👍



And no he didn't do any further studies. — Azhar Jafri (@zhr_jafri) July 10, 2020

Reminds me of my dad's words who stood by me whenever I got rejected in studies or in life. He never let me felt dejected and always helped me to see a new sunshine! — Abhinav (@chy_abhinav) July 10, 2020

Pure class. Mad respect 🙏 — RajKiran KB (@Rajki91) July 10, 2020

This is possibly the best thing I have ever read and have always craved my whole life as my father passed away when i was 5. Tears come out when reading this. — Sahil (@SeadKocaKola) July 10, 2020

Lovely! Reminded me of how parents took me out to roam around a new city the day after I got 0 offers in the first round of placements at my B-school. Parents, I tell you. ❤️

So grateful for having them. — Sway (@v_swetha) July 10, 2020

Why are dads so wholesome 🥺♥️ — writer for hire (@paracettemole) July 10, 2020

