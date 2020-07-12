Video Of Man Riding ‘low Budget’ Bike Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

A man is being praised and laughed at for his ‘ingenuity’ as a video of him riding a ‘low budget’ bike has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Twitter by @cctv_idiots, the short clip has left several netizens chuckling. While it may seem like the man in the video is riding a motorcycle, however, it is the twist at the end that has grabbed attention.

Shared on July 11, the clip starts with a man riding a bike. As the camera pans out, the man can be seen overtaking another person. However, it that moment which has left netizens chuckling as what may seem like a bike at first turned out to be a bicycle which had a front handle that looks exactly like a bike.

READ: Chhattisgarh: Yamraj & Chitragupta Are Out On The Streets To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

‘Fake it till you make it’

The video surely fooled internet users at first. Since shared, the video has been viewed over 492,000 times. With more than 6.500 likes and hundreds of comments, netizens wrote, “Not everything is what it seems”. While some couldn’t stop laughing at the ‘innovation’, others wrote that the man ‘deserves credit for ingenuity’. One internet user also called the video a ‘low budget’ bike.

Almost! Love that though, he needs the boy with the trombone on the back. — Scott Galloway (@JScott_Galloway) July 11, 2020

READ: Milk Stealing Cat Interrupts Online Church Service, Netizens Chuckle At Feline's Mischief

Excellent — richard shrubb (@RShrubb) July 11, 2020

READ: ‘Health-conscious’ Baby Penguin Doing Yoga Gives Internet Workout Goals

Fake it till you make it. 😂 — Lance Edelman (@Lance_Edelman) July 11, 2020

READ: Queen Elizabeth II Sends Thank You Note After She Gets 'happiness Puzzle' From 7-year-old

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.