'Wonderful' Dog Delivering Carrot To 'best Bud' Horse Takes Internet By Storm; Watch

Amid these gloomy times of COVID-19 pandemic, as most people are resorting to animal videos for few moments of relief, several short videos have taken the internet by storm. One such video recently won millions of hearts showing a dog racing towards its ‘best bud’ horse to deliver the “breakfast carrot”.

In the 50-second-long clip, the dog can be seen running towards the horse, gently giving the carrot, and then racing back towards its home from the field. At one instance, the black-coloured dog can be seen turning back at the horse as he munches on the newly-delivered carrot. The video has already garnered over 2.2 million videos and nearly 20 thousand retweets and the caption said that the 'good boy' does the same every day.

Every morning this really good boy bounces out the door with a breakfast carrot for his best buddy.



Dogs, bruh...pic.twitter.com/Li8Zdogalk — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 21, 2020

‘We don’t deserve animals’

While hundreds of internet users compared the dog in the video with their own pets who wouldn’t share food with anyone, others appreciated the animals. From posting their pets’ video whining for food to saying that the way he ran towards the field is ‘hilarious’, thousands united to laud the video. One of the Twitter users also said that his “favourite thing” in the world is watching animals of different species interact with each other. Another internet user posted a separate video of a horse and dog playing with each other. Many even called the video “wonderful”.

My dog will not share her carrots as they are her favorite treat, however she hates okra and does not want it in the house. pic.twitter.com/6w1YeeiKfx — Jay Allred (@JayAllred) July 21, 2020

We really don’t deserve them. https://t.co/G39N5eUuyn — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) July 22, 2020

It’s the little things. Gives me hope. Even if it’s canine. https://t.co/pO4rpENHNx — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) July 22, 2020

