Video: New Zealand Cops Dance To 'Kala Chashma' On Diwali, Netizens 'can't Keep Calm'

A video showing New Zealand Police officers dancing on Bollywood’s ‘Kala Chashma’ to celebrate Diwali last week has recently emerged on social media and internet users “can’t keep calm”. According to the Facebook post by Wellington Indian Association, the law enforcement officers were invited at a multicultural council when they took the crowd by surprise by showing their outstanding skills of dancing and thoroughly enjoying the hit song. The clip showed officers dawning in their uniforms initially dancing on ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ by Badshah followed by ‘Kala Chashma’ that included some of them even wearing the signature black goggles.

From the iconic step of the original song performed by actors Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif from Baar Baar Dekho to audience’s hooting and end stance being ‘Namaste’, the short section of the entire performance has been “bringing joy” to all the internet users. The video was posted on November 18, four days after the world celebrated Diwali on November 14 and it has already caught the attention of thousands of people across the globe with most people lauding it as an “awesome performance”. Watch:

Read - Elderly Man Shows Off Dancing Skills As He Performs With A Busker On Streets: Watch

Read - 'Picture Of Happiness': Dad Uses Unusual Pillow Trick To Wake Up His Baby; Watch Video

‘Made me proud to be Indian’

From Indians saying that the short clip made them “proud” to belong to such a diverse nation to others simply lauding the marvellous skills of New Zealand Police officers, the video is deemed heartwarming by thousands. One of the internet users even said, “Great work and what an example of multiculturalism” lauding the Kiwi nation for promoting all cultures “equally”.

The video has now been shared across the social media platforms and someone of the netizens have even tagged their friends saying, “these guys should have done your wedding dance encore.” One of the Facebook users said, “I was very very happy while watching this video” and that “Love you NZ Police very proud to be in NZ.”

Read - Caught On Cam: California Man Makes Himself A Pizza While Robbing Restaurant, Arrested

Read - 'Kate Middleton Is That You?': Fans Think They Spotted Duchess In 'The Crown' Scene

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.