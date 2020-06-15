Madhya Pradesh: Kids Enjoy On Makeshift Seesaw, Netizens Say "creativity At Its Best"

A video of two kids enjoying on the makeshift seesaw in Madhya Pradesh that they constructed by adjoining two logs of woods is winning hearts in the internet. Shared on Twitter by a user named Sher Singh Meena, the video depicts that “happiness is priceless” and it does not cost much to be content with small gleeful experiences. As users pointed out that the kids were on “GhanMakdi” common in the Bhandara district, Maharashtra, or “lehangchua” as in the Bagheli dialect, they appreciated the creativity in people inhabiting the rural areas.

With over 3.7 views, the footage has brought smiles on the faces as the two kids, without a worry, perch on the wooden logs and have a good time in a field. Behind the seesaw, some bricks can be seen scattered and homes erected out of the bricks. The young boy clad in a white t-shirt smiles joyfully as he and presumably his sister entertain themselves despite their circumstances.

In one of my #Village #atamnirbharbano kids made their own sea saw by Jugad and enjoying max.

Really playing games gives happiness and fuels creativity in kids. #panna pic.twitter.com/UAsTwaIBeT — Sher Singh Meena (@SherSingh_IAS) June 12, 2020

The kids are seated on each opposite ends of the log connected with another log as they spin around on their makeshift see-saw, partially, also a merry-go-round from what it looks like. The two children purportedly toiled hard to achieve their own personal amusement park on the muddy ground with the dual DIY swing that they seem extremely happy about.

Netizens remember childhood

“This is our #India. People happy in all circumstances,” wrote a user, appreciating the kids. “Good to see it again. In our childhood, we were used to making it every year,” wrote the second. “Better than Normal seesaw,” wrote the third. The clip was posted on June 12 and has collected over 232 likes as users continue to share footage.

Creativity at its best. — Profarmer (@Profarmer9) June 13, 2020

MP is full of creativity... — Pankaj shukla (@pankajashukla_) June 13, 2020

Better than Normal seasaw — $AND€€P $ANGISH€TT¥ -S O C I A L D I S T A N C E R (@SS16181375) June 13, 2020

खूब आनंद लिए थे इसके । हम इसे अपनी भाषा मे रक च्युचा बोलते है । — नरेन्द्र आर. चक्रधारी (@NR_Chakradhari) June 13, 2020

Good to see it again. In our childhood, we were used to make it every year. It's called लेहंचुआ in Bagheli dialect. — देवV_Singh (@Shadez_of_Life) June 13, 2020

This is an old technology, I used to play in my childhood. — Satish Kumar🇮🇳 (@Satish_Kumar_D) June 13, 2020

