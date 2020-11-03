Maharashtra Doctor Waves Off Fee For Mother Of Martyr, Netizens Praise Noble Act

In a heartfelt video, a doctor from Maharashtra earned laurels after he wavered the treatment charge off for an elderly woman, learning that she is the mother of a martyr. In the nearly 18 seconds footage that has now gone viral on Twitter, Dr. Altaf can be seen hugging a woman at a hospital in Aurangabad. “This clip of Dr. Altaf from Ikon Hospital in Aurangabad Is Just too touching.! Hats off to all the doctors working tirelessly to save lives,” read the caption. With over 53.8k views, the clip inspired netizens as they lauded the kind act of the medic, saying, the world needs more like him who “respect humanity.”

The clip was also shared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan as he appreciated the noble deed, saying, "Dr. Altaf from Aurangabad was treating an old lady, as he understood that she is the mother of a Martyr he waved his fee”.He added, “Seeing this humble gesture I Personally called the Dr to thank him for his service & sensitivity towards the heroes who have served our nation.”

Meanwhile, the humble act of the doctor was acknowledged by many. Users, in the comments thread, hailed the doctor as a hero and the hospital for manning diligent medics. “Hats off to all the Doctors working tirelessly to save lives,” a netizen responded to the video. “Heart touching video, Such type of hospitality will bring togetherness in society. Always blessed,” another said. “Genuine human touch with a great personality,” the third wrote.

This clip of Dr Altaf from Ikon Hospital in Aurangabad Is Just too touching.! Hats off to all the doctors working tirelessly to save lives. pic.twitter.com/4oHCyVYl5z — imtiaz jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) October 25, 2020

Dr. Altaf from Aurangabad was treating an old lady, as he understood that she is the mother of a Martyr he waved his fee. Seeing this humble gesture I Personally called the Dr to thank him for his service & sensitivity towards the heroes who have served our nation. pic.twitter.com/HKQBicO3AQ — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) November 1, 2020

@RajeevG18096267 I would like to you see good people.

To see good about any community my friend. — RUHUL AMIN (@ameenation1) November 1, 2020

Wow — Md Aurangjeb (@MdAuran72265226) October 25, 2020

We need to respect doctor and humanity because it is important for everyone if we respect humanity we will not hate anyone — Mojib Kaif (@kaif_mojib) October 26, 2020

Ohh heart touching. But sadly such humans are very few. — Ajay Mohan Varma (@ajayvarma77) October 25, 2020

! Hats off to all the Doctors working tirelessly to save lives.👌 — Shaikh Aijaz Ahmed (@AijazAh73175488) October 26, 2020

Heart touching video,Such type of hospitality will bring togetherness in society. Always blessed👍👍👍 — ABDUL RAHMAN (@abdulrahman8401) October 25, 2020

Genuine human touch by a great personality — javed (@javed_4uu) October 25, 2020

😢 it's too emotional video — Gaurav yadav (@Gauravy69540208) October 25, 2020

Waiving off school fees

As the netizens poured in appreciation for the front line warriors for routinely humble acts, earlier in a separate heart touching act, a couple that runs a school in Mumbai’s Malad had waived off fees for the children in wake of financial constraints due to pandemic. Migza and Faiz ran Zeal English Medium School for 10 years and decided to waiver off tuition fees for kids, additionally feeding nearly 1,800 people amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

