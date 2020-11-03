US Congresswoman's Paneer Tikka Pic Triggers Memes As Netizens Share Hilarious Versions

While the first India-American woman to serve in the US House of Representative, Pramila Jayapal announced her endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, several desi Twitteratis took a hilarious jibe at her for sharing the image of “paneer tikka”. On the eve of US Presidential election 2020, Jayapal shared a picture of her “comfort food” paneer tikka” in honour of Biden’s running-mate Kamala Harris. While taking to Twitter, she revealed that her favourite North Indian dish is “any kind of tikka” and even shared the recipe in a follow-up tweet.

Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/gqyT7BotgG — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

By popular demand, the recipe for Paneer Tikka Masala, slightly adapted from the fabulous @twosleevers! You can either eat the tikka on its own, or add the masala (sauce) which is like a curry. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/0tNyEZOWN4 — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

Desi Twitter says ‘This ain’t paneer tikka’

Twitter, however, was furious over Jayapal’s version of the famous north-Indian dish as they pointed out that it looked nothing like traditional paneer tikka, which is not served with gravy. A number of internet users mocked the tweet and shared images of actual paneer tikka with a caption “this is rasgulla”. Several users also wrote, “We can add culinary illiteracy to her list of achievements,” while others added, "Err at best it can be paneer tikka masala.. its not paneer tikka”.

This is Ras Malaie😀 pic.twitter.com/HTofezDDPj — Tanmay Moitra (@MoitraTanmay) November 3, 2020

I made a Masala Dosa tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UVAaz5EPN5 — BlueBlur (@blue_bhai) November 3, 2020

That looks nothing like Paneer Tikka, even the colonised version 😂 — Nandini 🇮🇳 (@NAN_DINI_) November 3, 2020

Here that's Potato Mint Curry pic.twitter.com/u94HMqJoEX — Bhola Guru (@IGiveGyaan) November 3, 2020

I made this Naan Bread. Let’s combine both. pic.twitter.com/Wdk2eR6AMv — AAYUSH NARAYAN (@aayushnarayan) November 3, 2020

ये लो खीर खाओ pic.twitter.com/yYvAx6Q0NI — How Dare You Isolated Monk ? (@IsolatedMonk) November 3, 2020

And here is Butter Naan to complement your Paneer Tikka. pic.twitter.com/12JrI9yE2c — Stay@happy (@RushmaR) November 3, 2020

This is Chicken Biryani pic.twitter.com/WzaY15fO8N — Pawan Singh (@Jannmejaya) November 3, 2020

After you have enjoyed 'that' #PaneerTikka.... Please enjoy this burger. #BidenHarris2020. If thats Tikka this is a burger. pic.twitter.com/F8qHzFT6uJ — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) November 3, 2020

Like Harris, Jayapal also has her roots in Chennai. She was born in Tamil Nadu and immigrated to the US in 1982, at the age of 16. Earlier, the Washington Democrat had explained why she was supporting Biden. While taking to Twitter, Jayapal said, “I am moved by his compassion and ability to connect with people on the most human level”.

She added that she “started the campaign as an ardent and vocal” Sanders surrogate, however, was now ready to work with Biden to “craft and then implement the most progressive agenda of any candidate in history,” even though she has “not always agreed with” the Democratic presidential nominee on the matter of policy. Jayapal added that any progress towards a better future requires defeating Trump this November.

