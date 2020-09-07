'Again?' Ask Netizens After Earthquake Of 3.5 Magnitude Hits Palghar Region In Maharashtra

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter's scale hit Maharashtra at 8:07 am, on Monday, September 7, 2020. The tremors of the earthquake were felt at 102 km North of Mumbai and reportedly didn't cause any loss of life or injury. National Centre of Seismology (NCS), an agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity, in a tweet, wrote: "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-09-2020, 08:07:19 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 5 Km , Location: 102km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India." (sic)

Here's the post:

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-09-2020, 08:07:19 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 102km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, Indiafor more information https://t.co/6yZgnWyViM pic.twitter.com/wY7UwHgyUS — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 7, 2020

Also Read | Top Memes Of The Week That Are Sure To Crack You Up: See List Here

Netizens took to social media to express their views on the earthquake. While some seemed petrified with continuous earthquakes (a mild earthquake occurred on September 5 and September 1 98 km North of Mumbai), others found humour in the time of adversity. Here's how the internet reacted to the earthquake.

Netizens reaction to Maharashtra earthquake:

Also Read | 'Binod', Rahul Modi, Mood 2020 Calendar & Other Top Memes Of This Week

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon Shared A Meme On Herself To Describe Months Of 2020 & Everyone Agrees!

Palghar experiences a series of light-intensity earthquakes

For the past few days, Palghar has been experiencing low-intensity earthquakes in different parts. On Tuesday, September 1, an earthquake of 2.5 magnitudes occurred at 5 km of Palghar, Maharashtra at 3.57 pm. Following which, an earthquake of 2.5 magnitudes hit 5 km of Palghar, Maharashtra on Sunday, September 6. No casualties were reported from the earthquakes.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 01-09-2020, 15:47:00 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.81, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Palghar, Maharashtra

for more information https://t.co/lMK86lrN3E pic.twitter.com/zWnSIlAKFq — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 1, 2020

Also Read | Hug Day 2020: Netizens Share Hilarious Yet Relateable Memes On Social Media

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 06-09-2020, 04:58:17 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.88, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Palghar, Maharashtra

for more information https://t.co/xwgrriD8AN pic.twitter.com/LtP67Ur7a2 — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 5, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.