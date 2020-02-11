The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Hug Day 2020: Netizens Share Hilarious Yet Relateable Memes On Social Media

Relationships

On the occasion of Hug Day 2020, here are some hilarious yet relatable memes that netizens posted to social media to express their thoughts on the occasion.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
hug day 2020

Valentine’s Day, also called St. Valentine’s Day, (February 14) is when lovers express their affection for each other with greetings and gifts. However, before Valentine's Day, there are a few days that are a build-up for the romantic day. These days also celebrate love, affection, and other things. Valentine's Day is celebrated all over the world. Here is a list of what each day denotes from Valentine's week.

Read | What Day Is After Promise Day? All You Need To Know About Hug Day

Valentine's Week 2020 List

  • February 7 Rose Day

  • February 8 Propose Day

  • February 9 Chocolate Day

  • February 10 Teddy Day

  • February 11 Promise Day

  • February 12 Hug Day

  • February 13 Kiss Day

  • February 14 Valentine's Day

Read | Hug Day 2020: Here's A List Of Adorable Messages To Send Your Long-distance Lover

February 12 - Hug Day 

February 12th is celebrated as Hug day and it is the sixth day of Valentine's week. This day is to celebrate cuddles and hugs. A hug is the simplest way of expressing love and affection. While couples in love celebrate the day with each other, netizens took to their social media accounts and made some hilarious yet relatable memes for people who are either single or who simply do not believe celebrating Valentine's week as per norms. Take a look at some of those memes. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mr_ether (@memeo_phile) on

Read | Propose Day: People Share Their Feelings With Memes To Show What It Means To Be Single

Read | Happy Hug Day 2020: Heart Warming Wishes For Your Loved Ones


Image Credits: Tani Eisenstein Unsplash

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
RAHUL GANDHI WISHES ARVIND KEJRIWAL
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE