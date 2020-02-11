Hug Day 2020: Netizens Share Hilarious Yet Relateable Memes On Social Media

Valentine’s Day, also called St. Valentine’s Day, (February 14) is when lovers express their affection for each other with greetings and gifts. However, before Valentine's Day, there are a few days that are a build-up for the romantic day. These days also celebrate love, affection, and other things. Valentine's Day is celebrated all over the world. Here is a list of what each day denotes from Valentine's week.
February 12th is celebrated as Hug day and it is the sixth day of Valentine's week. This day is to celebrate cuddles and hugs. A hug is the simplest way of expressing love and affection. While couples in love celebrate the day with each other, netizens took to their social media accounts and made some hilarious yet relatable memes for people who are either single or who simply do not believe celebrating Valentine's week as per norms. Take a look at some of those memes.
This is how long distance relationship vale celebrate hug day....#hugday pic.twitter.com/478JybU32r— कran तneja (@_karantaneja) February 12, 2018
Singles ellam die heyy😂 @Suriya_offl #HugDay pic.twitter.com/tC0lOAz7bo— Troll Beep (@TrollBeep) February 12, 2018
#hugday— Tweetholic 🐦 (@AptArpit) February 12, 2018
Me on dis day .!! pic.twitter.com/bp9tunZeWE
All-time favorite hug. Happy #HugDay everyone 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/b6qjuXQ8Aj— (◍•ᴗ•◍)♡ (@FriedriceJi) February 12, 2018
A hug is always the right size. #winniethepooh #winniethepoohday #pooh #hugs #HugDay #huggingday #hugging #hug #FibroFriday #fridayfeels #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/Pdrk2Pn9GO— Fibromyalgia London Group-Ontario (@fmlondongroup) February 7, 2020
