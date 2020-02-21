Mahashivratri 2020: Miniature Artist Creates Shiva Linga On Pencil Nib

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 21, a renowned miniature artist L Eswar Rao crafted a pencil nib and a stone inside a small bottle into Shiva Linga. Rao belongs to Jatni village in Khurda district which lies at least 20 kilometres from the state capital Bhubaneswar. While talking to a new agency, Rao revealed that it had taken him at least 48 hours to make the stone-made structure and then placing it inside the smallest bottle, while the work on pencil nib took him 24 hours. The miniature artist has also said that the entire craft was “very tough”.

Rao said, “On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I crafted smallest 0.5 inches stone-made Shiva Linga inside a bottle and 0.5cm on a pencil nib. I took two days to make the stone-made structure and put it inside the smallest bottle and a day, for working on the pencil nib."

"It was very tough to fix four small pieces of soft stones inside a bottle to craft a Shiva Linga," he added.

Odisha: L Eswar Rao, an artist from Bhubaneswar's Jatni, has made a miniature model of a 'Shivling', on a pencil nib. #MahaShivaratri (20.02.20) pic.twitter.com/eSu8zKCnAc — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Read - Mahashivratri 2020: How To Open The Mahashivratri Fast This Year?

Netizens applaud Rao

The internet users applauded the miniature artist and called his work “excellent” and “spectacular”. This was, however, not the first time that Rao managed to astonish everyone with his skills. Earlier, he had also carved the men's Hockey World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds as a tribute to the Indian team. Last year, before Christmas, Rao created a church inside a bottle.

Har Har Mahadev — Abhinaw Kumar (@BihariCoder) February 20, 2020

Its really a proud moment for us, that we have a talent like this..... excellent work with a pencil.. — Bikranta Behera (@Bikranta_Biki) February 20, 2020

👌🏻👌🏻 well done... — Laxmi Nayak (@LaxmiNa40531475) February 21, 2020

Read - Mahashivratri 2020: Can You Drink Coffee During The Mahashivratri Fast?

Isi ko to india khte hi — Amit Yadav (@AmitYad15361505) February 21, 2020

Great artist bhai — Surendra (@sksharma021) February 21, 2020

Excellent — Adarsh Ilango 🇮🇳 (@bjp_adarsh_) February 21, 2020

Someone buy from him so that he earns much with this hobby — Bhola Guru (@IGiveGyaan) February 20, 2020

Read - 'Mahashivratri 2020': 5 Easy Lip Smacking Sabudana Dishes That Make Great Food For Fasting

Read - Mahashivratri 2020: List Of Food Festivals You Can Attend In Delhi On This Auspicious Day

(With ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.