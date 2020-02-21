Mahashivratri 2020: How To Open The Mahashivratri Fast This Year?

Mahashivratri 2020 is being celebrated on February 21. It is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals which is celebrated in the month of Falgun of Chaturdashi, according to the Hindu calendar. The Hindu god, Shiva is worshipped with great pomp and cheer on this day of the festival.

Mahashivratri can be loosely translated to ‘Shiva’s great night’. It is so-called because according to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and Parvati got married on this day. Hence, the Mahashivratri fast is considered to be one of the holiest time of the year to observe a fast. The day is especially auspicious for unmarried girls who pray to the god to fulfil their wishes.

To observe the Mahashivratri fast, one needs to wake up and take a bath to cleanse themselves. The green colour is considered auspicious for this day. People believe that you need to wear a green dress and worship the Shiva Linga. Devotees are then expected to offer flowers and fruits to the Shiv Linga.

Mahashivratri 2020 fasting rituals

The Mahashivratri fast is expected to observe ‘nirjala’ or without having water. However, for those for whom this would not be feasible can resort to fruit-fast or even having a ‘sartik’ meal. Fruits like guava, apples, bananas and grapes can be had during Mahashivratri 2020. Those opting for a ‘sartik’ mean that they can have grains.

The Mahashivratri fast timing for this year is 12:09 am to 1 am on February 21. Apart from this, goddess Parvati can be worshiped according to four mahurats. These are 6:15 pm to 9:25 pm, 9:25 pm to 12:45 am, 12:34 am to 3:44 am, 3:44 am to 6:14 am.

How to open Mahashivratri fast?

The Mahashivratri fast, however, concludes on the next day. Devotees are expected to observe the fast entire day until the next day when it breaks during the Parana. Another aspect of the fast is also to abstain from evil and bad thoughts and deeds.

