Mahashivratri 2020: Can You Drink Coffee During The Mahashivratri Fast?

Mahashivratri is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated during the starting months of the year. On this day, the Hindus pray and celebrate Lord Shiva and his union with Devi Parvathi. There are various ways to celebrate Mahashivratri and one of them is by observing fast.

Mahashivratri's fast

It is said that Lord Shiva can be pleased if one devotedly pays their respect. Some people observe a strict fast for the whole day, without consuming any food and even water. Others follow the fast but only eat a certain type of food selection that is only allowed to eat during a fast.

According to an article in a leading information website, observing this fast will help a person to get control of two forces- 'rajas guna' and 'tamas guna', which means qualities of passionate activity and ignorance respectively. One major question that occurs in the mind is what is to be eaten and what is to be avoided.

Can you drink coffee during fast?

According to the article, one can consume coffee of Mahashivratri fast. You can also consume tea and plain milk. Other milk-based products or dishes like kheer, halwa, and thandai can also be eaten.

The devotees can have potatoes, but cannot add any spices, onion or garlic to the recipes. Snacks include sabudana khichdi, kuttu singhari puri, aloo pakoda, aloo tikki, singhada flour pakoda and sweet potato chaat. Things that the devotees cannot eat are grains, pulses, and vegetables. Rice and wheat are also not allowed.

Mahashivratri, just like Diwali, is celebrated at night. The name Mahashivratri itself means 'The Great Night of Shiva'. The Hindus chant prayers, observe fasts and meditate. They remember the virtues of charity, forgiveness, honesty and non-injury to others during this festival. A traditional style to start the day of Mahashivratri is to bath the Shiva Linga with milk and honey.

Source: Canva