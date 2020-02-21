Mahashivratri 2020: List Of Food Festivals You Can Attend In Delhi On This Auspicious Day

Mahashivratri is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India. It is celebrated in the honour of Lord Shiva. This is one of the most auspicious days as it is believed that on this day Lord Shiva married Goddess Paravati. Mahashivratri is celebrated in numerous ways across India. But the most important ritual of the day is to worship Lord Shiva and presenting milk and bael leaves to the Shiv Lingam.

The festival is celebrated with lots of fun and excitement. It includes devotees fasting during the day and keeping a vigil during the night. The festival involves enchanting verses from sacred Hindu texts, offering fruits and flowers to the God, ringing bells in the temple and offering prayers to the god. Devotees visit the temples to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

Apart from all of the prayers and temple visits, the capital of India, Delhi also hosts some tasty food festivals on this auspicious day. Devotees can indulge in tasty food and have a fun time with friends and family at the food festival. The food festival also has some fasting food options for the devotees that observe fast on this day. Here are the places you can visit to indulge in some delicious foods this Mahashivratri.

Rose Bud Fine Dining:

Saatvik Food offers an amazing 20% discount on all food items for all Mahadev Bhakts. This Mahashivratri, visit Rose Bud Fine dining to avail the exciting 20% discount offer by Saatvik Food. One can have grand Mahashivratri celebrations with amazing offers and tasty food items.

Place: Rosebud Fine Dining, Vatika Business Park, Sohna Road, Gurugram

Time: 12:30 PM - 11:59 PM ( February 21, 2020).

Set Menu at Dvar, Radisson Blu Hotel:

Indulge in traditional Indian cuisine at Dvar, located on-site at the Radisson Blu Hotel New Delhi Dwarka. Come here and enjoy a lavish menu handcrafted by some experienced chefs and indulge yourself in the rich tastes and flavours of North Indian cuisine. Also, enjoy some classic folk performances by a live band that enhances the restaurant's elegant atmosphere which takes place every evening except Mondays.

Place: Dvar, Radisson Blu Hotel, New Delhi Dwarka

Time: February 21, 2020 - February 29, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Charoli Foods Instagram