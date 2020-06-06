UK Man Joins Drive-thru Queue In Cardboard Car, Netizens Curious If He Got Served

In a bid to beat the first-day queues at the McDonald’s outlet in Portrack Lane in UK, a 57-year-old made his own cardboard car and 'drove' it to the drive-thru lane of the restaurant. While speaking to an international media outlet, Lee Watson said that he came into work and saw people queueing up after which he thought of getting into the lane ‘quicker’. In a bid to get into the due and have a bit of laugh, Lee came up with an ingenious idea.

A video of Lee standing in the cue with his cardboard car has now taken the internet by storm. While netizens were curious to know if the 57-year-old managed to get served, the video has surely left the users with a happy face amid such unprecedented times.

Netizens curious to know if he got served

Since shared, the short nine-second clip has been viewed more than 42,000 times. With thousands of likes, several internet uses flooded the comment section as well. One internet user wrote, “Hope he doesn’t get a drink as I doubt he put cup holders in”. Another added, “Did he get served?? WE NEED TO KNOW”.

@kirsty934 gonna be me soon if none start delivering 😂😂😂 — Bethany White (@BethanyWhite22) June 3, 2020

Seriously hope he got some free nuggets when he got to the front @McDonalds ! — Steve Scott (@_SteveScott_) June 3, 2020

How daft he won't get served unless a car with engine — autistic resistance very proud anti Zionist (@steakfan1) June 3, 2020

While the customers standing in the queue had a good laugh, Lee reportedly said that he had to leave empty-handed after standing in the line for half an hour. He added that he was a little disappointed that he did not get any food. Lee said that he never bought any bait in, so that’s him in fingernails and crisps again. He even joked saying, “They wouldn’t serve me. Why is that? Because my car doesn’t have an engine?”

