Video: Woman Slices Watermelon Without Using A Knife, Netizens Amazed

Slicing a watermelon isn’t an easy task as all. With its thick outer layer and seeds, it takes a lot of effort to chop the sweet summer fruit. However, a one woman's hack to slice it perfectly and that too without using a knife has left everybody stunned. Shared on Reddit by a user called eternalrefugee86, the short clip features a woman using dental floss to the skin and chop the watermelon.

'Minty floss'

The clip starts by showing the woman stretching the floss as she digs deeper into the pulp of the fruit. In a few minutes, she perfectly chops the entire watermelon. Since shared the hack has racked up over 25 thousand upvotes. Meanwhile, netizens have also flooded the post with multiple comments with many asking why not simply use a knife to solve the purpose.

One user wrote, "the hard part is finding floss that isn't minty" while another wrote, "Minty floss would be delicious as well. Ever tried a watermelon mojito? Dayum tastes like summer!" Yet another comment read," Fishing line. Not minty."

In a similar incident, a woman recently devised a simple way to re-pack a bag of chips and her trick has been winning the internet. In a recently shared video clip, a woman could be seen demonstrating a folding method which secures the chips even when the packet is inverted. She begins by folding sides of the bag inwards to make a triangle-like shape.

She then flips the bag and rolls the empty portion till the time you can't roll without crushing the chips. Finally, she flips the pocket-type corners inside out. The 29 seconds was posted on Facebook by Michelle O’Brien with the caption" Apparently we have been closing the chip bags wrong.” Since shared, it has caught everybody's attention and has been liked over eight thousand times.

