What Is The Stinky Fish Challenge? Netizens React To The Gut Wrenching Viral Challenge

The internet is a great place if one wants to start or be a part of a unique and entertaining challenge. Recently, the Stinky canned fish challenge has been going viral and people are posting videos of themselves doing the challenge. However, one video, in particular, has become popular where a dad is seen gagging and retching in pain wen took up the “Stinky fish challenge.” Here’s what happened.

What is the Stinky fish challenge?

For those wondering what this challenge is all about, here’s an explanation. The "Stinky fish" referred to in the challenge is actually the dish Swedish Surstromming, which has gained notoriety as being the world's smelliest fish. Hence this brand new internet challenge is also being called the "Oskars Surstromming challenge".

The fish smells bad because of its long fermentation time, which allows it to develop an unbearably strong smell and somewhat of an acidic taste. The infamous video posted on YouTube features a man named Donald Maclennan who is seen with his two sons Robbie, 11, and Jamie, 5. He tries the Swedish delicacy Surstromming, but it does not bode well with him.

The footage posted on YouTube shows the 38-year-old dad opening the canned fish in front of the camera. The moment he opens the pressurised can, the brine solution nearly squirts into his eyes and soon its putrid smell begins to spread in the air around. Donald and his two sons can be seen immediately regretting the challenge as they cover their nose.

Little Jamie daringly takes a sniff at the can opening and describes the smell as "dog poo". Before the trio can dig into the cuisine, disoriented by the smell Robbie and Jamie flee the table and warn their dad that they will not be eating the fish. However, braving the challenge Donald holds his breath and starts eating it. But as soon as he brings it closer to his mouth, he starts retching and soon becomes physically sick. However, he does eat a bit of it and pukes in front of the camera.

Many Netizens took to Twitter and talked about the challenge. One user “Tania K” stated that it was more entertaining than the Jets game. Many also reacted to the dad and sons trio doing the challenge.

There are tons of videos on you tube doing this challenge. It was way more entertaining than the Jets game — Tania K (@fishergirl39) March 2, 2021

Me attempting to eat Tuna Casserole 🤮😂 https://t.co/jc7aLlowv1 — D (@DarylMcGoldrick) March 2, 2021

Me trying to eat something with a hangover.



Seriously, the fucking funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time. 🤣 https://t.co/oluZtwxGVT — Haarlem Wolf ◣ ◢ (@Wrightgal80) March 1, 2021

Fam just spent the afternoon watching utube videos of *stinky fish challenge*. OMG 🤮🤮😂😂wont be having dinner anytime soon ! — MR GM (@MrGM_52) February 28, 2021

Where to buy the Stinky canned fish?

The Swedish delicacy is hard to find in other places other than Sweden itself. But there are a few online stores that do sell it. However, folks who want to try it must proceed with caution as in the past many people have posted videos trying to eat it and have failed miserably.

