Man Asks For Stray Cat's Permission Before Taking Its Portraits; Watch

In the world that we now live in, animals have become familiar with photography as much as humans. A recent video clip, which shows a feline getting clicked, gives testimony to it. The clip, which was posted on TikTok by a user called Icelandic guy features him asking for a stray cat's permission before taking its portrait.

The video starts by showing the TikToker talking to a cat who sits outside his house every day. The photographer then shows the kitty his work and asks it if he could take some portraits of the feline to which it agrees. Both of then walk to a nearby grassland where the cat steps over a mirror as instructed by the photographer. The TikTok video then shows the man ending up with some spectacular portraits of the cat.

'Need a cat that listens to me'

Since shared, the clip has left people amused racking up over 196 thousand likes. While many have found it incredibly hilarious for the man to ask for the cat's permission, many have been amazed by the photography skills of the man. One user wrote, "she's a paid actor" while another wrote," she literally just glided to the mirror-like a queen. ( only female cats have more than 2 colours so you can tell)". Meanwhile, another cat wrote, "Aww God bless you kitty"

In other related news, a photograph of a black feline meandering in a makeshift art gallery watching the paintings in an artificially constructed museum has triggered laughter on the internet. Jake Lambert and Jessica Atkins put DIY efforts for their three-year-old housebound cat Richard Parker after his foot injury. Pictures of the couple creating a makeshift museum have therefore emerged online that has caught the attention of the netizens.

