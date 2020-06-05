Hug Your Cat Day 2020: Netizens Celebrate 'fursday' With Funny Feline Pictures

Cat lovers around the globe are celebrating ‘Fursday’ as June 4 has been classified as ‘Hug Your Cat Day’. Given how much the cat owners adore their furry feline friends, internet users have been sharing pictures of them smothering and cuddling their cats. People are making their pets feel special by posting pictures of the cute snuggle session on social media with #HugYourCatDay.

Netizens celebrate 'Fursday'

From ‘nonconsensual smothering’ to a cat ‘demanding’ cuddles’, internet users have been sharing heartwarming pictures of them cuddling their cats. Here are some trending tweets of the pet parents who can’t stop hugging their feline friends,

I am (thank you @ETrooms ) informed it’s #HugYourCatDay - and NOT scoff your toast and ignore the cat day and yes female I’m looking at YOU pic.twitter.com/Pc1O1AioXB — Mrs Growler (@GrabsyGrowler) June 4, 2020

Today is #HugYourCatDay... count me in, I love cuddles!! 😻🤗 pic.twitter.com/iKXXZy8wcp — Joyful Joey (@JoeyJoyful) June 4, 2020

Huzzah, today seems to be a special day 😻😺🐾 Mommy noticed that it's #hugyourcatday 😽🐾😻 hope you had a very cuddly day 🐾💗🐾💞🐾💗🐾 pic.twitter.com/Xdk9WXHoH8 — Filou 😻 the charming tuxieboy 😽 (@AnetteFilou) June 4, 2020

#DidYouKnow...



Cats give hugs. Not frequently, but sometimes. They hug each other, and they hug humans they love. Alternatively, they may simply snuggle up closely & place their head or a paw or two on the human they love.



Let's see some kitty hugs!! #HugYourCatDay#CalicoCrew pic.twitter.com/4k4acbb82k — #CalicoCrew - "We all have a little Calico in us." (@CalicoCrew1) June 4, 2020

A reminder to all the #CatsOfTwitter that today is #HugYourCatDay 💖 I’ve warned my staff 👑😽👑 apparently social distancing doesn’t count fur cats - watch out! 🌈💖🦄😻🐾 #fluffyfursday pic.twitter.com/TiUzz4vEGp — Princess Betty 👑😻👑 (@Betty_Boo_Kat) June 4, 2020

"Teaching children to be kinder to animals today is our only hope for a kinder world tomorrow." 💕🐾 #HugYourCatDay #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/kNY1c8s9dB — Mac The Cat 🐱 (@MacTheGingerCat) June 5, 2020

Since we’re still practicing #SocialDistancing why not hugging a cat? It’s #HugYourCatDay 😻 The photo shows Carmina from our 🇷🇴 shelter hugging a cat goodbye before it starts its way to its #foreverhome ❤️#FluffyFursday #AdoptDontShop #catsoftwitter #UmarmeDeineKatzeTag pic.twitter.com/r9jJiNpwXP — Tierisch Happy (@TierischHappy) June 4, 2020

