Hug Your Cat Day 2020: Netizens Celebrate 'fursday' With Funny Feline Pictures

Cat lovers around the globe are celebrating ‘Fursday’ as June 4 has been classified as ‘Hug Your Cat Day’. Netizens share heartwarming pictures of them cuddling

Hug Your Cat Day

Cat lovers around the globe are celebrating ‘Fursday’ as June 4 has been classified as ‘Hug Your Cat Day’. Given how much the cat owners adore their furry feline friends, internet users have been sharing pictures of them smothering and cuddling their cats. People are making their pets feel special by posting pictures of the cute snuggle session on social media with #HugYourCatDay. 

Netizens celebrate 'Fursday'

From ‘nonconsensual smothering’ to a cat ‘demanding’ cuddles’, internet users have been sharing heartwarming pictures of them cuddling their cats. Here are some trending tweets of the pet parents who can’t stop hugging their feline friends, 

