Farmer Fights Ferocious Wolf With Bare Hands After It Kills 2 Guard Dogs And Horse

A CCTV footage of a valiant farmer who strangulated a ferocious wolf on the hunt with his bare hands has stunned the internet. In a display of marvellous survival instincts, an injured farmer in Russia managed to protect his cattle from the wolf, out on a killing spree. The farmer’s resolve to confront the wild animal came after it attacked his two pets dogs to death and a horse outside his house. In an act of courage, the farmer, who had no time to get his rifle to tackle the notorious beast, ended up fighting with the creature in order to deter the threat from the cattle.

In the nearly 3 minute footage shared on YouTube, the brave farmer is seen attempting to deter the wolf from entering his barn as it fights with the deadly creature with bare hands. The incident that occurred in the village of Novotroitskoye, southwest of Birobidzhan, capital of Russia’s Jewish Autonomous Region shocked the Internet. According to several reports, the wolf sightings during the frosty winters are common due to the diminishing of the neighbouring forest areas, which prompt wild animals to stray out in the clearing about the domestic human settlement. Reports of ferocious wild wolves attacking the local guard dogs had surged in the recent past due to the thinning of Wild animals’ habitat. Wolves often pose a threat of hunting down cattle, which is the primary source of income for the farmers in the region.

Grabbed wolf by neck and tossed in snow

In the clip, the farmer is seen determined to fight the wild animal to protect its cattle and is lucky to not have sustained any serious wounds. But the farmer was taken to the local hospital to get tested for rabies, Regional chief vet Galina Dzyuba told UK’s Daily Mail. The farmer grabbed the animal by the neck and tossed it in the snow as the beast attempted to bite him. However, the farmer managed to get away, striking the predator with a blow, saving his life in the process. “Guy just keeps on punching it. If you have the chance to beat an animal this is it,” a user wrote in the comments section of the video. “Ivan Chad don't need no gun,” another said. “Imagine how dangerous this Russian man is,” another wrote.

