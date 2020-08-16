Video Of Two Bald Eagles Performing Aerial Acrobatics Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

A video of two eagles playfully performing the art of ‘Aerial acrobatics’ is doing rounds on social media. Always known for being fierce, this video of these bald eagles has left netizens absolutely stunned. Uploaded on August 15 by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video captures what netizen’s have called ‘Nature’s circus’.

Eagle's portrayal of aerial acrobatics

The 7 seconds short video clip shows two eagles twirling in the sky. The eagles can be seen holding each other with their strong paws and turning upside down. The ability of the eagles to stay in the air and keep flying even when upside down astounded the netizens. The short video depicting the ‘super stunt’ has invited 7.5K likes.

Aerial acrobatics.

This is a super stunt by these bald eagles... pic.twitter.com/6ftQ7ZvoUX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 15, 2020

The video has garnered 939 likes and 141 Retweets and comments. Astonished by the act of two eagles, netizens have bombarded the comment section. While few think it is very rare for birds to stay upfloat when upside down, one user wrote, "Sky is Playground of Eagles".

Few days back, a video showing a battle between a caged eagle and a duck went viral on social media. The 12 seconds short video clip shows an eagle which is caged and a duck outside the cage. The eagle is seen tempting the duck by putting a piece of his meal near the cage. As a reaction, the duck tries to get hold of the food by using its beak. Furiously, the eagle holds the duck’s beak with his claw, leaving the duck completely restless. As we move towards the end of the video, the eagle is seen to be accompanied by his fellow caged eagles and the duck moves away from the cage, completely frightened but managing a great escape.

