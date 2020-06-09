Pet Duck Stella Adopts Ten Orphaned Ducklings, Netizens Delighted

An adorable clip of a mother duck adopting ten orphaned ducklings has taken the internet by storm. The clip was posted on Reddit with a caption that clearly states that Stella, a pet duck had herself become the mother of nine ducklings, a week ago. Since shared on June 8, the 40-second clip has been doing rounds of the internet.

The clip starts with showing an officer emptying a container with the orphaned ducklings into a pond. Stella, who could be seen swimming with her own ducklings, immediately comes to their rescue. The female duck then directs them to the middle of the pond where she is joined by her other ducklings.

'What if she is mistaken?'

The clip has won everybody's heart and received 84 thousand likes on Reddit. The video has also been flooded by comments from netizens who have lauded the mother duck for her character and kindness. One user wrote," I love how she quickly flies over like "where have y'all been? Let's go!" While another wrote," Come on kids! I'll show you around the park." Yet another user wondered if she might have misidentified them as her own and later regretted. His views were supported by the user who wrote, "But looks she’s trying to escape after she takes a closer look" Yet anther user joked, "You all have been late for every dinner. All grounded!"

Recently, an adorable video of a group of duckling following a police officer has taken the internet by storm. The 12-second clip shows a few “disciplined” ducklings walking in a straight line after a cop in a park. This video comes as many other animals have now taken to streets following strict lockdown measures across the world. The video clip which was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has racked up over 2.1k views and nearly 300 likes. Meanwhile, netizens have been left in awe and have dubbed the cop as “Mumma duck”.

