Good News: Temple Feeds Milk Collected During Rituals To Stray Dogs, Video Wins Internet

A heartwarming video is doing rounds on social media. The video shows volunteers from a temple in Guwahati feeding stray dogs. This video is a perfect example of kindness in such tough times. When the world has been hit by a pandemic, such kindness is all that one needs.

The 'right way to worship'

The video has been uploaded on the Facebook page which is called “Animal Matter to Me, Mumbai”. The 16 seconds touching video shows volunteers serving collected milk to a bunch of stray dogs. The volunteers are shown pouring the milk into an elongated container from various cans as the dogs have gathered around the container. The video was captioned as, “Milk collected in temple for rituals is now morally served to feeding strays. This way many hungry tummies are fed. Bring in a change, before all changes against us. @amtmindia salutes this wave of love”. It has managed to gather 5.2K reactions and 166 comments. In the caption, the Facebook account also asks if all temples can continue this practice.

Netizens have bombarded the comment section, appreciating the volunteers. While few say this is the best use of milk, others say this is the best efforts and at least few people are awakening. People in the comment section have also said that this should be made a mandatory practice and this is the right way to worship.

(Image Credits: Facebook/AnimalMatterToMe)

