Doodle challenge: This online challenge asks people to harness their guessing skills

Amid quarantine, people have resorted to different activities to keep themselves and others entertained. Also, challenges such as #travelchallenge, #fitness challenge have been circulating around on social media. Recently, a new challenge named Doodle or Drawing challenge emerged on TikTok. The addictive challenge has now got hundreds of people trying out there sketching as well as guessing skills.

Guess the doodle

As the name suggests, the challenge involves a person drawing on a second person’s back while the latter tried to replicate it by feeling the movement of the pen. The challenge has now gone viral not only on TikTok but on Instagram as well with users from all age groups and nationalities zealously participating and tagging each other.

