Hilarious Video Of Monkey Casually Sitting At School's Parking Lot Breaks Internet

A video of a monkey hanging out in a school park, as if waiting for his dad, as kids would for their parent on the annual progress report day has sparked laughter on the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda, the 8-second clip features the animal seated on the boundary of the school’s playground, looking anxious as if he knew he was failing a subject on the report card.

With over 6.4k views, the clip has amassed a huge reaction from the users on Twitter, who think the description of the footage aptly sums up the expression of the monkey and the manner he had perched in the playground. While comparing the scenario of kids with the monkey's situation, Susanta wrote in the caption that the monkey was hanging out around the parking lot, worried, as his papa would be back with the annual report card.

Hanging out in the parking area after papa is back from school with the annual progress report😂 pic.twitter.com/YNbriJLWj6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 17, 2020

Read: 'Cool' Cat Gives Perfect High Five And Fist-paw Bump To Owner, Netizens Impressed

Read: Video: Cat Gets A Brain-freeze After Eating Ice-cream, Netizens In Splits

Maybe he is 'scolded' and is guilty

In the clip, the monkey is seen standing up on two legs, spooked and looking lost, as a kid would, wondering what their parent is going to say after they receive the report card. As if scared about the unknown, he can also be seen searching, as if for a best friend for support. A Twitter user writes that he has the look like his friend got absent on the report card day while making a laughter emoji. Another wrote that perhaps he has already been scolded and is standing in guilt refusing to go home.

😂😛😛 — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) May 17, 2020

When your best friend is absent..😐 — Frontier_Cobra (@Frontier_Cobra) May 17, 2020

Animals are becoming more human in behaviour and Humans are becoming more animal in behaviour. — Pushpank Tripathi (@Pushpank07) May 17, 2020

😂😂😂 correct!!!! — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) May 17, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 — Advocate Pardeep Khatri (@AdvPardeepKhtri) May 17, 2020

Read: Snoop Dogg Listens To Frozen's 'Let It Go' In His Parked Car, Netizens Can Relate

Read: 'Desi Cowboy': Harvard Student Fluently Sings Indian Rap Songs, Netizens Pour Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.