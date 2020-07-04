Man Demonstrates How To Suspend Bottle Using Toothpicks & Rope, Netizens Stunned

A footage of an incredible gravity trick done by a man with a water bottle, toothpicks, and a string has astonished the internet. Shared on Twitter by a page Physics & Astronomy Zone, the 58-second footage depicts a concept of physics used by a man to suspend the water bottle on the edge of the table in such a way that it doesn’t fall despite removing the heavy object support. The Internet has been rendered speechless at the trick as they guessed what could have kept the water bottle suspended from a rope.

With over 3.7 million views, the clip portrays the static arrangement of the set up that exerts an upward force on the table leading the toothpick to balance the torque. As the footage opens, the man can be seen using the green coloured ropes to hang the bottle first then placing the heavy milk bottle on top to keep it suspended in position. He then arranges the three toothpicks in such a manner that they have the static equilibrium. Further in the video, the man removes the milk container and the bottle is seen hanging on its own. “The structural form of tie and matches produces normal forces (↑) that counter the natural weight force of the structure (↓) so they cancel each other forces. Then this phenomenon created an equilibrium state of structure (∑F=0 & ∑M=0)”, explained a user.

Physics is cool 🤤 pic.twitter.com/t6cAtGrtT4 — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZONEPHYSlCS) July 2, 2020

Read: Video Of Baby Elephants Fighting Over 'snack' Wins Internet, Netizens All Hearts

Read: WATCH: Viral Video Of A Bird Stuns Netizens As They Ask, 'Is It Holding A Shark?'

Toothpicks add constraint on rope

In the video, the physics works wonders as the toothpicks add a constraint on the rope and the "vertical" toothpick forces the horizontal toothpick in the rope to steer towards the table giving stability to the bottle without any support. Users lauded the concept and shared more such phenomenon in the comments section as they discussed the law of gravity. “The middle toothpick is using the force from the bottle to push the other tooth pick up so it all evens out, the bottle is basically keeping itself up,” said one. Another user shared the video of the same activity done against the wall, “This version it's a bit difficult because the wall,” he said.

Can we get an explanation to how this works? — noeli (@noelincabrera) July 2, 2020

I tried this too. Hope you like it. Hail Mechanical Engineering!! pic.twitter.com/0ECdfO2a4W — Akash Tiwari (@AkashTiwari03) July 2, 2020

my daughter set this last Saturday... still there! pic.twitter.com/grPDh8j8qW — Raffaele Dall'Olio (@radallo) July 2, 2020

I tried it myself. It does work ! Yuhhuu pic.twitter.com/cjfgKKyzlN — RJ Fahad (@rjfahad) July 2, 2020

Read: Twitter Agrees To Give Much-awaited Edit Button On A Condition, Netizens Say 'impossible'

Read: Video Of Orangutan Mischievously Pulling A Prank Leaves Netizens In Splits | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.