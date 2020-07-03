Video Of Orangutan Mischievously Pulling A Prank Leaves Netizens In Splits | Watch

“Humans share at least 28 unique physical characteristics with orangutans,” wrote IFS Officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a hilarious video of the goofy animals. Shared on July 1 on Twitter, the video shows one orangutan trying to prank another. The short-clip was initially shared back in 2017 by Save the Orangutan organisation on Youtube.

In the video, one can see one goofy orangutan wearing a sack over his head and trying to gain his friend’s attention. From climbing on each other to playfully wrestling with each other, the two orangutans make the video a joy to watch. According to the Save the Orangutan organisation, the video was shot at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rescue Center in Borneo.

The pranks our brothers play😊



Human shares at least 28 unique physical characteristics with orangutans but only 2 with chimps & 7 with gorillas. That perhaps makes them more human like & a joy to watch. pic.twitter.com/fm52Vuo1Vo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 1, 2020

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 37,000 times. With nearly 3,000 likes and several comments, netizens can’t stop gushing over their ‘mischievous innocence’. While one internet user wrote, “Such beautiful creatures. Simple and carefree yet intelligent and loveable”. Another user added, “There's always that ONE friend who will always annoy the sh** out of you when he/she gets bored”.

It's so wonderfully innocent, mischievous and fun!! — Anjana (@AnjanaHRao) July 1, 2020

Looks like he is stuck and don't know how to come out and trying to get help — shekhar (@ishekhar90) July 2, 2020

Nature is always beatyful....

Full fill of joy happiness fragrance gentle breze.....etc; — Prakash R chandran (@jayapra44600224) July 1, 2020

The pranks our brothers play😊😊 — K (@kirtanrao) July 1, 2020

Truly a joy to watch 😄😄😄😅 — Sitanshu Pandey IFS (@IfsSitanshu) July 2, 2020

