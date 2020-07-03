Twitter Agrees To Give Much-awaited Edit Button On A Condition, Netizens Say 'impossible'

Twitter users have been asking for an “edit” option for years and now the microblogging website has finally indicated that the users would be allowed to rescript their posts on the platform but on one condition. Twitter tweeted that people can have an edit button only “when everyone wears a mask” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The US-based company made the statement on July 3 when the use of face coverings amid the coronavirus contagion has been politicised in the country. While most states have now made it mandatory for the public to wear masks in crowded areas where social distancing is not possible, it was not the case before the country witnessed a record-breaking spike in the daily coronavirus infections.

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

Especially in the US, the response to the coronavirus outbreak has been divided between reopening the country while also ensuring the safety of the public. The US President Donald Trump faced severe backlash for not wearing a mask during his visits and resuming his reelection campaign. But recently, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump has ‘no problem with masks’ but he also thinks it is an individual’s “choice” and encourages people to make whatever decision they are comfortable with.

Read - ‘Good News And Bad News’: Twitter Says 2020 Is Half Over, Netizens Share Hilarious Memes

Read - Cute Video Of Baby Feeding Dog Goes Viral, Netizens Chuckle At 'way To Get Hands Clean'

'We'll never get edit option'

The tweet has already garnered over 554.1k retweets with nearly two million likes. Most internet users lauded the platform for ‘smartly’ hinting that the edit option will never be made available because there would ‘never’ be a day when all people choose to wear a mask. Someone else said that ‘it sounds like a plan’ with a typo to hint that it is essential to get the option. Currently, if a user wishes to change anything in the posted tweet, he or she has to delete the entire post and then post the rectified text. While one of the users asked Twitter to ‘stay out of politics’, another said he doesn’t need to wear a mask because he doesn’t make any mistakes.

It’s practically impossible to make everyone wear a mask which means we won’t get an edit button — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 2, 2020

You can have an When everyone

Edit button. Wears a mask. pic.twitter.com/QbXtMILKSC — ßro olå🍁 (@Bro_olla) July 2, 2020

I actually like that you can’t edit- you can’t get away with hiding your past. If you tweeted it and didn’t delete it we will find it. — l E T 17 (@Inevitable_ET) July 2, 2020

An edit button is a terrible idea and will lead to people changing their tweets once they are retweeted/quote tweeted by someone to make it seem like they shared something awful and then used to try to cancel them. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 2, 2020

Wear a mask during this highly contagious global pandemic and I promise you will save lives.



♥️ Your friendly neighborhood ER Doc — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) July 2, 2020

Twitter is perfect without the edit button — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) July 2, 2020

Masks are about compliance



Nothing to do with masks being effective — ExDem🇺🇸Latina (@ExDemLatina) July 2, 2020

I don’t make mistakes, I don’t wear a mask. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) July 2, 2020

Read - Adorable Video Of 'wonderfully Innocent' Orangutan Pranking Brother Wins The Internet

Read - Video Of 'fearless' Baby Elephant Chasing Birds Wins Internet | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.