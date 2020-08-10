Video Of Man Driving With Sack Of Onions On His Car Roof Leaves Netizens In Splits

There have been some hilarious instances in the past where drivers have forgotten to pick their items from their car roof, blithely unaware of it and driving calmly on the road. And this is exactly what happened with a driver, who forgot a whole sack of onions on his car roof.

While in most cases, drivers usually notice the forgotten item when it slips off, however, this driver managed to drive without it having slipped off. A concerned man, who noticed the sack of onions on the driver’s roof, got down from his own car at a traffic signal to inform him. Fortunately what could have turned into a dangerous situation was solved quickly when the concerned man removed the bag of onions.

A video of the hilarious mishap which has gone viral on Twitter features the concerned driver walking up to the man’s car and telling him about the sack of onions. He can then be seen picking it up and giving it over to the forgetful owner. Check out the video:

"Don't forget your bawang" pic.twitter.com/4ymHb1iwtA — Toon Seri Anthraxxxx (@anthraxxxx) August 6, 2020

Netizens react to the video, share their own amusing experiences

The viral video, which has left users in stitches, has since garnered over 19,000 likes and more than 3.4 lakh views. The hilarious video has been retweeted over 20,000 times. Many netizens with similar experiences shared their own amusing stories of forgetting items on their car’s roof. Check out their experiences here:

I once left my badminton racket on the car roof. Drove 5 miles, racket still there when I got home. — Fantastic Mr Musang (@cucur_kodok) August 6, 2020

Happened to this person too, but not bawa g pic.twitter.com/pqSKOak46d — RizwanHazeman (@rizwanhazeman) August 8, 2020

i once saw a lady driving to work with her tapau on her car. lucky she stopped at a traffic light junction, pull over next to her, she was startled a bit then I pickup her stuff & gave it to her 😄 — norif  πval (@paival) August 9, 2020

I once left my garbage on the car roof, suppose to throw it before left the main gate. drove 3km, someone gave a high beam. hahaha. MALUUUU — mamimonster 🌝 (@mamimonster7) August 7, 2020

My sister once left an Iphone Xs on the car roof and then bye bye 👋 — Farid Bahar (@Faridbaha) August 7, 2020

I left my book novel on my car, it was flapping but it didn’t fly off! Cos it was an old slow ‘63 mini austin.😂😂😂 — OK Bah! 👍🏻 (@BorneoBah) August 7, 2020

While other users took to the comments section to praise the man who helped the forgetful driver.

Big up for that move. — Yaphaynes (@yaphaynes) August 7, 2020

Massive respect to him. — Tommy Shelby (@FawazAzuar) August 7, 2020

Good hearted — Isma (@Isma89166285) August 7, 2020

Haha. Such a gentleman — Syed Amirul Syed Edros (@syedamiruledros) August 7, 2020

(Image credit: Toon Seri Anthraxxxx/ Twitter)

