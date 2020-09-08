'Is It Real?': Man's Jet Ski Adventure At Glen Canyon Leaves People In Awe; Watch Video

A breathtaking video of a man jet skiing at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area that stretches from Arizona to Utah has awestruck the internet. Shared on his official handle on Instagram, the clip shows Matt jet ski cruising through the Orange cliffs and scenic vistas at the canyon that runs approximately 1.25 million acres. In the footage that depicts the mystic vast panorama of the geologic wonder with umpteen canyons on both sides of a freshwater stream, Matt can be seen as having a marvellous experience that has led everyone to gasp. “Jet skiing through slot canyons in Lake Powell,” Matt wrote in the caption.

The clip opens with a jet ski navigating on the long emerald stream of water, giving an impression of a video game. Matt steers his personal watercraft thought the lake and eye-catching crevices on waves bouncing off the canyon edges. As per the Arizona government’s site, the vast, rugged landscapes of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area provide an unparalleled spectrum of diverse land- and water-based recreational opportunities for visitors of wide-ranging interests and abilities. The lake abounds in adult quagga mussels, short-lived prolific breeders native to Arizona.

As the adrenaline junkie, Matt meanders through the scenic beauty that transpires narrow lanes and dark orange canyon walls, the internet was rendered stunned at the adventurous sight. Several users called the footage “awesome”, admiring Matt’s “crazy speed”. On seven demanded “a full-length video” of the skiing as it was “very transfixing”.

A herd of camels at the canyon

Similarly, in one of the instances at Guelta d'Archei in Chad, which features the Ennedi Plateau of the Sahara Desert with deepwater ‘Guelta’ around the canyon walls, a large herd of camels was spotted enjoying the serene view at a lake. Hundreds of camel herd were spotted at the breath-taking oasis in stunning images shared on Twitter by Sarah Elzeini. The “scenic beauty” of the imagery of the orange canyons became a topic of discussion in the comments sections. Several appreciated the photos and gave an account of their travel to Chad’s stunning camel oasis.

