Man helps tortoises reunite, netizens laud his 'humane gesture'

A video that shows a man randomly helping two tortoises reunite is spreading smiles on the internet. Shared on Twitter by Odisha based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows a human helping a tortoise stuck in rocks to free itself. Dubbed as ‘random act of kindness’ by netizens, the video has been viewed over times since shared.

Shared earlier today, the 19-second video clip features a mother tortoise trying to free her offspring, who is stuck between the rocks on a seashore. Despite swimming against the waves and trying hard, the mother tortoise is unable to help her child. However, their struggle is spotted by a passerby man who then lifts the tortoise from in between the water and puts back in the water. The clip finally ends with a heart melting reunion of the two tortoises.

Be kind wherever possible πŸ’•



Watch the reunion at the end. Shared by Ramblings. pic.twitter.com/hKqcHssZv6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 19, 2020

'Very thoughful'

Since shared, the video has struck a chord with hundreds of people with the man being hailed as a hero for showing the ‘humane gesture’. In addition, to the comments, the video has garnered over 2.4 k likes. Lauding the man a user wrote, “superb effort....very thoughtful of this guy... another worte, " Respect and love people with such thoughts and actions."

Read: Good News: From Homeless Man Being Reunited With Dog To Cat Helping Owner; Read Here

Read: Man Helps Cat Struggling To Drink Water, Video Wins Internet

Finally gave tks to him through flash water on his direction — Sriraman (@Srirama49526058) September 19, 2020

Good job done by him.πŸ‘ŒπŸ‘ŒπŸ‘Œ — Ranjeet Kumar (@rks12oct1998) September 19, 2020

superb effort....very thoughtful of this guy... — Prabhakar (@prabha_car) September 19, 2020

Wow wow what a humane — Ramakrishnan R : Ughad Diya, but How Long Saamnaa (@NameInvader) September 19, 2020

πŸ’πŸ’πŸ’ HUMAN DONE HIS DUTY πŸ™πŸ™πŸ™... — RAJA SINGH (@SINGHTRSINGH007) September 19, 2020

Read: 'Cutest Pair Ever': Video Of Cat-dog Hangout Session Delights Internet

Read: Man Helps Cat Struggling To Drink Water, Video Wins Internet

In a similar incident, a video that shows a man randomly helping a cat to drink water is now spreading joy on the internet. Originally shared on Reddit by a page called ‘Amimalbeingbros’, the short clip features a thirsty kitty struggling to drink water. However, her struggle does not last long and she is eventually s helped by a human who turns on the faucet, ending the cat’s struggle

In the video clip titled 'hydrating the cat', a kitty could bee seen leaned upon a fountain tap but is unable to drink water. While the teeny feline is still trying, a human enters the scene. Upon seeing the thirsty cat’s condition, he immediately turns on the tap. The clip ends by showing the cat joyfully gulping down water.

Β

Β

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.