Man helps tortoises reunite, netizens laud his 'humane gesture'

A video that shows a man randomly helping two tortoises reunite is spreading smiles on the internet. Shared on Twitter by Odisha based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows a human helping a tortoise stuck in rocks to free itself. Dubbed as ‘random act of kindness’ by netizens, the video has been viewed over times since shared.

Shared earlier today, the 19-second video clip features a mother tortoise trying to free her offspring, who is stuck between the rocks on a seashore. Despite swimming against the waves and trying hard, the mother tortoise is unable to help her child. However, their struggle is spotted by a passerby man who then lifts the tortoise from in between the water and puts back in the water. The clip finally ends with a heart melting reunion of the two tortoises.

Be kind wherever possible 💕



Watch the reunion at the end. Shared by Ramblings. pic.twitter.com/hKqcHssZv6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 19, 2020

'Very thoughful'

Since shared, the video has struck a chord with hundreds of people with the man being hailed as a hero for showing the ‘humane gesture’. In addition, to the comments, the video has garnered over 2.4 k likes. Lauding the man a user wrote, “superb effort....very thoughtful of this guy... another worte, " Respect and love people with such thoughts and actions."

Read: Good News: From Homeless Man Being Reunited With Dog To Cat Helping Owner; Read Here

Read: Man Helps Cat Struggling To Drink Water, Video Wins Internet

Finally gave tks to him through flash water on his direction — Sriraman (@Srirama49526058) September 19, 2020

Good job done by him.👌👌👌 — Ranjeet Kumar (@rks12oct1998) September 19, 2020

superb effort....very thoughtful of this guy... — Prabhakar (@prabha_car) September 19, 2020

Wow wow what a humane — Ramakrishnan R : Ughad Diya, but How Long Saamnaa (@NameInvader) September 19, 2020

💐💐💐 HUMAN DONE HIS DUTY 🙏🙏🙏... — RAJA SINGH (@SINGHTRSINGH007) September 19, 2020

Read: 'Cutest Pair Ever': Video Of Cat-dog Hangout Session Delights Internet

Read: Man Helps Cat Struggling To Drink Water, Video Wins Internet

In a similar incident, a video that shows a man randomly helping a cat to drink water is now spreading joy on the internet. Originally shared on Reddit by a page called ‘Amimalbeingbros’, the short clip features a thirsty kitty struggling to drink water. However, her struggle does not last long and she is eventually s helped by a human who turns on the faucet, ending the cat’s struggle

In the video clip titled 'hydrating the cat', a kitty could bee seen leaned upon a fountain tap but is unable to drink water. While the teeny feline is still trying, a human enters the scene. Upon seeing the thirsty cat’s condition, he immediately turns on the tap. The clip ends by showing the cat joyfully gulping down water.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.